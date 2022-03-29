Joburg underground fire extinguished, EMS gives City Power the green light





Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the fire in the underground tunnels in the CBD has been extinguished.

This comes after most parts of the Johannesburg central district were left without electricity after a fire in underground tunnels at Ntemi Pilusa Street tripped two main lines, sparking a fire on Monday.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Mulaudzi says the emergency services managed to extinguish the fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

I can confirm that we are happy with the tunnel quality so that we can be able to allow our colleagues from City Power to come do their work. Robert Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Joburg Emergency Management Services

