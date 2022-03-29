Simphiwe Dana returns for three nights with a show dedicated to her late mom
Award-winning musician Simphiwe Dana - in partnership with dancer and choreographer Gregory Maqoma and the Vuyani Dance Theatre - is back with a three-night concert.
The passing of her mom in July last year has given birth to the show, MOYA, which is inspired by the concept of loss and life. It is also about going back to the source to replenish.
Gugu Mhlungu on Weekend Breakfast chats to Dana to give more insight behind the inspiration for the show.
Around July last year after my mom passed away, I started writing and the writing came from a spiritual journey where I tried to understand the purpose of life and dealing with so much loss, helplessness and anxiety.Simphiwe Dana, Musician
What came out from the writing was healing that I and the country needed after the pandemic.Simphiwe Dana, Musician
She adds that part of the concert is new material and the other part consists of her revisiting her old work and stripping it down to its original form.
The show will take place at the Mandela at Joburg Theatre on 8-10 April.
Listen below to the full conversation:
