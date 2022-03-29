Latest on TransUnion data leak: Hackers release Ramaphosa, Malema info privately
The group N4ughtySecTU that has hacked TransUnion has threatened to release the information about President Cyril Ramaphosa and other high profiled individuals.
TransUnion missed the Friday deadline to pay over R220 million ransom to the hackers.
The hackers obtained the information when they hacked TransUnion South Africa servers over a week ago.
Mandy Wiener speaks data analyst at World Wide Worx Bryan Turner about the latest information.
At the moment those details were released in a private chat with journalists to show that they can do it but it hasn't been released just yet. Journalists have verified that those details are correct and it's not just the president's details.Bryan Turner, Data analyst - World Wide Worx
TransUnion statements are playing it very carefully at this point in time. They talk about business details being leaked but right now as individuals on the database, their details are also being leaked.Bryan Turner, Data analyst - World Wide Worx
