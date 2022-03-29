Bring out the vuvuzela: PSL confirms return of fans to stadiums





JOHANNESBURG - Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has confirmed the return of fans to live sporting events.

Speaking at briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, Khoza said spectators could only be allowed back to 50% stadium capacity as outlined in the amended disaster management regulations from 8 April 2022.

“[We have] earmarked the Nedbank quarterfinal matches of 8 and 9 April as the first matches that will be open to spectators,” Khoza said in a clip posted on Twitter by SuperSportTV.

🎙 PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has announced that stadiums will allow fans at 50% of the venue capacity. The starting date is the weekend of 8-9 April for the #NedbankCup quarter-final matches. pic.twitter.com/emTgi9aR7g — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 29, 2022

Khoza also explained why it will be difficult to allow fans back to stadiums sooner than the planned dates: “Those matches have been categorised and approved and we can only ask for next week’s matches to be recategorised to make sure that they are compliant with the requirements.”

He also said proof of vaccinations would need to be presented: “Upon purchasing your ticket, you will be required to show your ID and your vaccination certificate.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced eased regulations for adjusted alert level 1 last week including changes to public gatherings.

Following Ramaphosa’s announcement of the intention to lift the state of disaster, the South African Football Supporters Association said it would start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums now that the COVID-19 regulations allow more people to attend matches.

Two years ago, the country saw government turning stadiums, like the FNB Stadium, into a 1,500 bed temporary severe acute respiratory infections treatment centres to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past few months, no more than 2,000 spectators were permitted to attend live sporting and cultural events.

RUGBY WELCOMES FANS For the first time in years, Stormers played in front of a crowd over the weekend of 26 March 2022.

Bertie Grobbelaar of Stadium Management South Africa said the sporting industry was relieved to finally have more people enjoy live sporting and cultural events.

