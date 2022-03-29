SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder'





South Africa has hit another unemployment high.

Statistics SA reports that the jobless rate rose to 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

That's up 0,4 percentage points from 34.9% in Quarter 3.

The unemployment rate jumps to 46.2% if it includes people who have given up on finding work.

Youth aged 15-24 years and 25-34 years recorded the highest #unemployment rates of 66,5% and 43,5% respectively.



These are devastating numbers, comments George Glynos (Head of Research at ETM Analytics) in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.

Glynos says the picture underlying the unemployment stats is broad-based.

Unfortunately we've lost jobs in a number of sectors, save for maybe agriculture and finance. That in itself speaks of a strange situation that's happening in South Africa where we continue to 'informalise' employment... George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

... where we're shifting from the formal sector across to the informal sector - that's very much a function of the makeup of the South Africa economy. George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

For a while now South Africa has acted like a country that is quite capital-intensive, rather than a country that has an abundance of labour Glynos elaborates.

"You would expect it to be the other way around" he says.

The labour that we do have tries to sort itself out in the informal sector and this creates this huge disparity between the haves and the have-nots... I'm talking not so much financially speaking as I'm talking about educationally speaking. George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

Those that have a strong educational background tend to find some prospects in the formal sector; those without are left to flounder. George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

He speaks about putting the cart before the horse:

"It's all well and fine to have investment conferences when we're doing the basics right."

"The problem in South Africa is we've lost control of the basics... our educational outcomes are simply not good enough... and that's catching up with us."

