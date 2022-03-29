Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Business
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to FULL extent soon'

29 March 2022 9:41 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Justin Bieber
PSL
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Live sporting events
Soweto Marathon
Events
Stadiums
Monster Jam
spectators
empty stadiums
Bertie Grobbelaar
Stadium Management SA
covid vaccination
Adjusted Level 1

Stadiums are gearing up to welcome fans back under Level 1 - Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadium Management SA's Bertie Grobbelaar.
Photo by Daniel Norin on Unsplash

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week announced a further relaxation of Level 1 restrictions while South Africa's National State of Disaster remained in place.

On Tuesday, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said Cabinet is to "move towards the end" of the State of Disaster.

RELATED: Adjusted Level 1: No masks outdoors, vaccinated fans allowed in stadiums

In the meanwhile, the country's stadiums are getting ready if not to get back into full swing, at least to welcome back 50% capacity crowds (vaccinated or Covid-negative attendees).

Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, MD of Stadium Management SA (SMSA) which manages four flagship stadiums in metropolitan Johannesburg.

RELATED: Checking Covid-19 vaccination proof at stadiums will be a nightmare - Ace Ncobo

Grobbelaar says they are excited after what he describes as a really difficult 25 months.

We're not 100% there, but a massive stride ahead to fully reopening our stadiums.

Bertie Grobbelaar, MD - Stadium Management SA

The income we generated was but a drop in the ocean... but I'm so happy the tide seems to be turning. We engaged with all of them [commercial and branding partners] and renegotiated deals which meant that we stayed afloat.

Bertie Grobbelaar, MD - Stadium Management SA

Grobbelaar reports that there is a lot of interest in the event market with plenty of enquires about utilising the stadiums.

Justin Bieber's been booked for the 12th of October. We've got the Soweto Marathon on track... Today I had a discussion about the Monster Jam with the big trucks looking to come back..

Bertie Grobbelaar, MD - Stadium Management SA

Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to the full extent pretty soon.

Bertie Grobbelaar, MD - Stadium Management SA

Grobbelaar also refers to what he calls 'event fitness' as he readies his teams for interacting fully with the public again.

"We try to keep ourselves up to speed, but if the pressure is on (again) there's going to be stress" he acknowledges.

"We're going through the theoretical part ensuring that we have proper operational plans in place."

Listen to the interview with the Stadium Management SA CEO below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to FULL extent soon'




