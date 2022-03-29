Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream?
Nigeria is making moves to capitalise on the natural gas shortage in Europe due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Petroleum Resources Minister Timipre Sylva met ambassadors of the European Union (EU) last week to discuss the possibilities of boosting Nigeria's gas exports there.
This followed earlier high-level meetings.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa at Work.
I think it was obvious that countries like Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, etcetera were going to be looking at the Ukraine-Russia situation and, I guess, licking their lips...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
Nigeria is already exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, but this is a huge chance to ramp up those exports.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
There is a huge opportunity here especially for Nigeria, says Games.
While Algeria is the tenth biggest producer of gas globally, it has low stock and fellow producer Egypt does not have a pipeline.
At the same time the ambitious Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline being built from Nigeria via Niger to Algeria is far from complete.
Nigeria will also have to overcome some of its own hurdles.
Nigeria has a lot of issues to deal with... vandalism of infrastructure, continued lack of investment in new exploration, political instability... even locally, their oil and gas production is below par...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
Yes, it's a big opportunity for Africa but a lot needs to happen before we can really realise that... although if Nigeria can produce it and export it by sea then Europe is ready to take it by all accounts.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/moovstock/moovstock2203/moovstock220311971/183787199-gas-or-oil-pipe-valve-and-flag-of-nigeria-conceptual-3d-rendering.jpg
