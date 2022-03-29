Checking COVID-19 vaccination proof at stadiums will be a nightmare - Ace Ncobo





Former Premier Soccer League (PSL) general manager Ace Ncobo says having COVID-19 proof of vaccination being checked at the stadium on match days will be a nightmare.

Spectators will flock to stadiums for the first time in two years for the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals on the weekend of April 8 to 10.

Speaking to John Perlman, Ncobo says it would be better if the confirmations are done during tickets sales.

RELATED: Bring out the vuvuzela: PSL confirms return of fans to stadiums

In the next few days, the league will look at the logistics. It will be impractical for that to take place at the time stalls and could present quite a huge challenge. Perhaps that could best be done at the very periphery of the stadium precinct. Ace Ncobo, Former general manager - Premier Soccer League

I would have loved a situation where tickets are sold through the digital platforms that we usually use at it is at that point that one would need to submit proof of vaccination or the test at the point of purchase rather than expecting that there would be dozens to ticket marshalls who are going to conduct the verification process. I forsee that will be troublesome. Ace Ncobo, Former general manager - Premier Soccer League

Listen to the full interview below: