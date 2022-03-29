Checking COVID-19 vaccination proof at stadiums will be a nightmare - Ace Ncobo
Former Premier Soccer League (PSL) general manager Ace Ncobo says having COVID-19 proof of vaccination being checked at the stadium on match days will be a nightmare.
Spectators will flock to stadiums for the first time in two years for the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals on the weekend of April 8 to 10.
Speaking to John Perlman, Ncobo says it would be better if the confirmations are done during tickets sales.
RELATED: Bring out the vuvuzela: PSL confirms return of fans to stadiums
In the next few days, the league will look at the logistics. It will be impractical for that to take place at the time stalls and could present quite a huge challenge. Perhaps that could best be done at the very periphery of the stadium precinct.Ace Ncobo, Former general manager - Premier Soccer League
I would have loved a situation where tickets are sold through the digital platforms that we usually use at it is at that point that one would need to submit proof of vaccination or the test at the point of purchase rather than expecting that there would be dozens to ticket marshalls who are going to conduct the verification process. I forsee that will be troublesome.Ace Ncobo, Former general manager - Premier Soccer League
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Sport
Bring out the vuvuzela: PSL confirms return of fans to stadiums
Speaking at briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, Khoza said spectators could only be allowed back to 50% stadium capacity as outlined in the amended disaster management regulations from 8 April 2022.Read More
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France'
Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink.Read More
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider
Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March.Read More
Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules
The South African Football Supporters Association says it will start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums now that the COVID-19 regulations allow more people to attend matches.Read More
Rabada confident ahead of final ODI against Bangladesh
Kagiso Rabada was in dazzling form as the pacer claimed figures of 5/39.Read More
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas and Bangladesh face off in second ODI in Centurion
The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday.Read More
LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion
Here's where you can catch our live commentary for the series. Watch it or listen - your choice.Read More
Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen
In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday.Read More
Having cricket on all Primedia platforms is a dream come true - Simon Gear
Cricket commentator Simon Gear talks about their partnership with Primedia to have South Africa vs Bangladesh test cricket on Eyewitness News, CapeTalk, 702, 947 and Kfm.Read More