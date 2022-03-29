Operation Dudula wants jobs in Rosslyn given to local youngsters, pay improved





Members of Operation Dudula have handed a memorandum of demands to firms in Rosslyn, Pretoria.

They are demanding that the business in that area prioritise the employment of South Africa over foreign nationals.

John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo for details.

There were about 300 to 400 people present at today's demonstration in the Rosslyn area. They were calling for the removal of foreign nationals who have been employed in these particular businesses and that they be replaced with South Africans. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

On the memorandum of demands, what was listed was that they should put South Africans first, youth in particular when hiring and that the low-earning jobs in that company must be reserved and given to South Africans only. Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below: