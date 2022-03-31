Water infrastructure maintenance funds being directed to vandalism damage repair





Everyone needs water in their day-to-day lives, however, issues of vandalism to infrastructure and water pollution could result in water becoming even more scarce.

Gugu Mhlungu spoke to Department of Water and Sanitation Spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau about the problem of water security and the role that Vandalism of water and sanitation infrastructure impacts on the delivery of both services.

Ratau says that the biggest issues facing the Department of Water and Sanitation are people digging into pipes and the theft of manhole covers, pipes and valves.

He adds that the vandalism of electrical infrastructure indirectly affects the function of water infrastructure.

Once any part of the pipeline does not function, then there would be an outage of supply. Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson - Department of Water and Sanitation

The department plans for the maintenance of the water and sanitation infrastructure while everything is working as it should. Vandalism of infrastructure leads to unplanned repairs which cause the department to dig into operational budget for the current financial year.

There will be plans made over two years or five depending on the size and kind of work the infrastructure needs. Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson - Department of Water and Sanitation

One of the other significant challenges faced by the department relates to pollution... in the form of both domestic and industrial pollution. Unfortunately, the department often cannot accurately pin-point where the pollution is coming from, says Ratau.

What we continue to do, is to engage with all the possible water polluters to say, these are activities you have take. Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson - Department of Water and Sanitation

The Department of Water and sanitation acknowledge the need to work with municipalities to raise performance in waste collection. While they work closely with communities to encourage responsible waste management, he adds that people should be more vigilant of possible vandalism happening in the communities they live.

Listen to the full interview...