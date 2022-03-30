Motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa will be an in-person ballot - DA
The motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and the motion of no confidence in his Cabinet is scheduled to go ahead on Wednesday afternoon.
This will be the first motion of no confidence that Ramaphosa faces after ATM first lodged the motion with the office of the Speaker in early 2020.
RELATED: ATM resubmits request for no confidence motion against Ramaphosa
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen says Wednesday vote will not be a block vote where a chief whip stands up and says how many votes they have.
Now every individual will be called and cast their vote, which is what we wanted from the beginning which was an in-person ballot where each member of Parliament votes according to their conscience.John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance
Listen below to the full conversation:
