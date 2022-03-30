Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Should we change curriculum to prepare students for the working world
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Crispian Lees - Co Founder of Advantage Learn
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Critical Thinking
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Bettina Buabeng-Baidoo - Executive board member of the South African Schools Debating Board
Today at 18:09
SARS slaps the ruling party with a R102m tax bill
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
Food inflation leaps to 12.9% in 2022 causing concerns over food security
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Du Plessis - Managing Director at FoodFoward SA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Bossware, the work from home software you may not want
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Liz Senior Occupational therapist, CEO & Founder of Clamber Club
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Liz Senior - Occupational Therapist & Founder at The Clamber Club
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa will be an in-person ballot - DA

30 March 2022 8:20 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Cabinet
Motion of no confidence

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the upcoming motion of no confidence against the president and his Cabinet on Wednesday.

The motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and the motion of no confidence in his Cabinet is scheduled to go ahead on Wednesday afternoon.

This will be the first motion of no confidence that Ramaphosa faces after ATM first lodged the motion with the office of the Speaker in early 2020.

RELATED: ATM resubmits request for no confidence motion against Ramaphosa

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen says Wednesday vote will not be a block vote where a chief whip stands up and says how many votes they have.

Now every individual will be called and cast their vote, which is what we wanted from the beginning which was an in-person ballot where each member of Parliament votes according to their conscience.

John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

Listen below to the full conversation:




30 March 2022 8:20 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Cabinet
Motion of no confidence

- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
