Once we focus on creating jobs, everything will fall in line - Stanlib economist
South Africa has breached the 35% barrier in unemployment and the country also seems to be shedding jobs in key industries.
The country's unemployment rate surged from 34.9% to 35.3% in the fourth quarter of last year.
RELATED: SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder'
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings says unemployment in the country is incredibly high by our own standards and very high by global standards.
When you typically have these types of unemployment rates, you tend to end up with social discord and social unrest and we saw that during the July unrest.Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib
He says the government needs to just focus on creating jobs.
Once you start creating jobs, everything else will fall in line.Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/petertt/petertt2003/petertt200300179/142978635-zwelihle-hermanus-western-cape-south-africa-dec-2019-young-men-sitting-at-roadside-waiting-to-find-w.jpg
More from Local
Student who received R14m from NSFAS handed jail time for spending spree
Sibongile Mani was found guilty of theft by the East London Regional Court last month after she spent over R800,000 of the money that she received from NSFAS.Read More
DIGITAL MIGRATION: Is e.TV commercial interest more vested than SA's? - Minister
Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni talks about digital migration and the progress made so far.Read More
Iconic Summer Place expected to fetch R150 million - 'nothing like it in Africa'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Norman Raad (Broll Auctions and Sales) about the upcoming sale of events venue Summer Place in Sandton.Read More
SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder'
Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics, about the latest unemployment statistics.Read More
Operation Dudula wants jobs in Rosslyn given to local youngsters, pay improved
Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo gives updates on Operation Dudula in Rosslyn in Pretoria.Read More
Latest on TransUnion data leak: Hackers release Ramaphosa, Malema info privately
Data analyst at World Wide Worx Bryan Turner talks about the latest information on the TransUnion data breach.Read More
Bring out the vuvuzela: PSL confirms return of fans to stadiums
Speaking at briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, Khoza said spectators could only be allowed back to 50% stadium capacity as outlined in the amended disaster management regulations from 8 April 2022.Read More
Joburg underground fire extinguished, EMS gives City Power the green light
Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi reflects on the underground fire in the CBD.Read More
SA’s unemployment rate crosses the dreaded 35% threshold: Stats SA
Statistic South Africa says the country’s unemployment rate has crossed the feared 35% threshold in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the rate to 35.3%.Read More