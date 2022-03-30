Once we focus on creating jobs, everything will fall in line - Stanlib economist





South Africa has breached the 35% barrier in unemployment and the country also seems to be shedding jobs in key industries.

The country's unemployment rate surged from 34.9% to 35.3% in the fourth quarter of last year.

RELATED: SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder'

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings says unemployment in the country is incredibly high by our own standards and very high by global standards.

When you typically have these types of unemployment rates, you tend to end up with social discord and social unrest and we saw that during the July unrest. Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib

He says the government needs to just focus on creating jobs.

Once you start creating jobs, everything else will fall in line. Kevin Lings, Chief economist - Stanlib

Listen below to the full conversation: