DIGITAL MIGRATION: Is e.TV commercial interest more vested than SA's? - Minister





Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has called on South Africans to question free-to-air broadcaster e.TV about their tactics in delaying the country's move to digital.

Earlier this week, the high court in Pretoria ruled that the analogue switch-off date must be postponed from end-March to end-June.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Ntshavheni says the delays are costing South Africans.

The delays have not cost the government, they have cost the country. e.TV took us to court since 2015 on the matter because the 2011 deadline was missed because of the court issue around the procurement on set-top boxes. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister of communications and digital technologies

Where we are sitting, it is not the government's problem, e.TV has always been the spoiler in this digital migration and it's time that South Africans ask e.TV: is their commercial interest more vested than the national interest of this country? Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister of communications and digital technologies

Khumbudzo Ntshaveni on #TheCMShow says gov hasn’t been stalling to implement digital migration. Even though this has been 16 years in the making. He blames Etv. “Etv has been taking us to court. Etv has been a spoiler” @Radio702 — Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) March 30, 2022

Ntshavheni says they are seeing about 50,000 applications per month for set-top boxes.

She adds that she doesn't know how many people are watching tv on analogue and how many will be affected on the switch-off date.

