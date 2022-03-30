France were miles better than Bafana Bafana - Diski Times digital head
World champions France eased to a 5-0 win against Bafana Bafana during an international friendly encounter on Tuesday.
The South African squad was outwitted and outplayed by the experienced side.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener Diski Times digital head David Kappel says Bafana Bafana was outclassed by the world champions.
France didn't play with their first team side, but they were miles better than South Africa last night.David Kappel, Head - Diski Times
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @BafanaBafana/Twitter
More from Sport
Checking COVID-19 vaccination proof at stadiums will be a nightmare - Ace Ncobo
Former Premier Soccer League general manager Ace Ncobo talks about the upcoming soccer matches with spectators in the stadiums.Read More
Bring out the vuvuzela: PSL confirms return of fans to stadiums
Speaking at briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, Khoza said spectators could only be allowed back to 50% stadium capacity as outlined in the amended disaster management regulations from 8 April 2022.Read More
Nic Dlamini: '8-day Cape Epic just as demanding as a month on Tour de France'
Bruce Whitfield catches up with 2 Absa Cape Epic first-timers - SA cyclist Nicholas Dlamini and Absa's Amelia Dieperink.Read More
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider
Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March.Read More
Sport association wants more supporters in stadia given new COVID rules
The South African Football Supporters Association says it will start making immediate arrangements to get more fans into stadiums now that the COVID-19 regulations allow more people to attend matches.Read More
Rabada confident ahead of final ODI against Bangladesh
Kagiso Rabada was in dazzling form as the pacer claimed figures of 5/39.Read More
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas and Bangladesh face off in second ODI in Centurion
The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday.Read More
LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion
Here's where you can catch our live commentary for the series. Watch it or listen - your choice.Read More
Cape Town Cycle Tour winner's bicycle stolen
In fact, all 12 bicycles belonging to the Mauritian national team disappeared from the Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Wednesday.Read More