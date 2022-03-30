France were miles better than Bafana Bafana - Diski Times digital head





World champions France eased to a 5-0 win against Bafana Bafana during an international friendly encounter on Tuesday.

The South African squad was outwitted and outplayed by the experienced side.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener Diski Times digital head David Kappel says Bafana Bafana was outclassed by the world champions.

France didn't play with their first team side, but they were miles better than South Africa last night. David Kappel, Head - Diski Times

