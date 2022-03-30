Student who received R14m from NSFAS handed jail time for spending spree
JOHANNESBURG - Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Mani was found guilty of theft by the East London Regional Court last month after she spent over R800,000 of the money that she received from NSFAS.
She was accidentally paid an amount of R14 million instead of R1,400 in June 2017 by Cape Town-based company, Intellimali.
The court heard the former student activist spent the money on prohibited items, including alcohol, cigarettes, electrical appliances, bedding, toys and gift cards.
Judgment was handed down Magistrate Twanett Olivier on Wednesday: "Today, on evaluation, this court is of the view that a suspended sentence is inappropriate, totally. The only form of sentence this court deems appropriate today, is direct imprisonment," the judge said during sentencing.
This article first appeared on EWN : Student who received R14m from NSFAS handed jail time for spending spree
More from Local
DIGITAL MIGRATION: Is e.TV commercial interest more vested than SA's? - Minister
Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni talks about digital migration and the progress made so far.Read More
Once we focus on creating jobs, everything will fall in line - Stanlib economist
Bongani Bingwa chats to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings on the latest unemployment figures.Read More
Iconic Summer Place expected to fetch R150 million - 'nothing like it in Africa'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Norman Raad (Broll Auctions and Sales) about the upcoming sale of events venue Summer Place in Sandton.Read More
SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder'
Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics, about the latest unemployment statistics.Read More
Operation Dudula wants jobs in Rosslyn given to local youngsters, pay improved
Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo gives updates on Operation Dudula in Rosslyn in Pretoria.Read More
Latest on TransUnion data leak: Hackers release Ramaphosa, Malema info privately
Data analyst at World Wide Worx Bryan Turner talks about the latest information on the TransUnion data breach.Read More
Bring out the vuvuzela: PSL confirms return of fans to stadiums
Speaking at briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, Khoza said spectators could only be allowed back to 50% stadium capacity as outlined in the amended disaster management regulations from 8 April 2022.Read More
Joburg underground fire extinguished, EMS gives City Power the green light
Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi reflects on the underground fire in the CBD.Read More
SA’s unemployment rate crosses the dreaded 35% threshold: Stats SA
Statistic South Africa says the country’s unemployment rate has crossed the feared 35% threshold in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the rate to 35.3%.Read More