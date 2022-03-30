WATCH LIVE: MPs debate no-confidence motions in Ramaphosa, Cabinet
CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament are debating motions of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet.
The motions from the Democratic Alliance and African Transformation Movement have been tabled separately.
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
