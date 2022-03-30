A miscarriage of justice - Callers criticise Mani jail sentence for NSFAS R14m





There have been mixed reactions to the five-year jail term given to Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani for theft.

The East London Regional Court found her guilty last month for spending R800,000 of the R14 million mistakenly deposited into her account by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

Callers on the open line on 702 Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja share their views.

If you did not sweat for a single cent that is accidentally paid into your account, you've got np right to that money. We need to be as human beings honest, accountable and responsible. Returning it is an honourable thing. Shalati, Caller

Mike from Johannesburg says Mani did not have good legal representation.

I believe that's a civil case, she got money in her account, she used it. She can take it as a loan or anything, it is definitely not theft. People that steal, break houses get lesser sentences than that. She got five years for money that was sent into her account. Mike, Caller

For me, I would say it's a miscarriage of justice. That sentence is out of this world, it's unfair to her. Khuda, Caller

Meanwhile, Thato says there are politicians roaming the streets after stealing more than R800,000.

Our legal system is keen to make an example. She did not steal that money, the money was deposited into her account. This is very insensitive. If I had the R800k she cowed I would pay it. Thato, Caller

Criminal law attorney Nikita called in to say the crime Mani has been convicted of is theft according to the law.

Theft is a crime of intention and it comes in direct form or indirect form. I also think her prison sentence was fair. Nikita, Criminal law attorney

Hi @RelebogileM People are just hlabing themselves. Ba ke hlaba. That is pure theft that is punishable. 800k? She knew what she was doing and the consequences thereon, especially as an accounting student who has Auditing/Ethics as a module. @Radio702 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/mczt1ioZB9 — Tebogo Modiba 🇿🇦👑 (@tebza149) March 30, 2022

Relebogile, law is about facts and not our emotions or sentiments. In law there is what is called undue enrichment/ unjustified enrichment and estoppel. — Law and not emotions matters (@mereohle_david) March 30, 2022

@RelebogileM @Radio702 as soon as any amount of money lands into my personal account that amount is gone. The depositer should just write it off. That's me being honest, I have too many financial commitments to ask anyone anything. The money is in my account so it's my money pic.twitter.com/p6GWt024pG — Vuyo Siyoko (@SiyokoVuyo) March 30, 2022

Aowa @RelebogileM Desperate situation is not designer clothes, booze, spa's, designer men's clothing, etc. There are millions of desperate, hungry people out there that would have returned the money. Thato is wrong. What shoes? @Radio702 — Tebogo Modiba 🇿🇦👑 (@tebza149) March 30, 2022

