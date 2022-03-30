Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
Ukraine Dash-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wayne Soutter, member of the Ukraine Dash Duo
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation. 30 March 2022 8:01 PM
Crisis looms if driver's license renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association. 30 March 2022 7:00 PM
More people prefer own cars to public transport, survey finds CSIR impact area manager for transport systems and operations Dr Mathetha Mokonyama gives more details about the Gauteng Household... 30 March 2022 4:44 PM
View all Local
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long? Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes. 30 March 2022 9:51 PM
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate no-confidence motions in Ramaphosa, Cabinet The motions from the Democratic Alliance and African Transformation Movement have been tabled separately. 30 March 2022 1:26 PM
Motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa will be an in-person ballot - DA Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the upcoming motion of no confidence against the president and his Cabine... 30 March 2022 8:20 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect match? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio. 30 March 2022 7:19 PM
Are employers justified to monitor employees? There is a line between optimising productivity and invading privacy 30 March 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
'Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to FULL extent soon' Stadiums are gearing up to welcome fans back under Level 1 - Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadium Management SA's Bertie Grobbelaar. 29 March 2022 9:41 PM
Iconic Summer Place expected to fetch R150 million - 'nothing like it in Africa' Bruce Whitfield talks to Norman Raad (Broll Auctions and Sales) about the upcoming sale of events venue Summer Place in Sandton. 29 March 2022 7:27 PM
Simphiwe Dana returns for three nights with a show dedicated to her late mom Gugu Mhlungu chats to the musician on her show called 'MOYA' which will be staged at the Joburg Theatre on 8-10 April. 29 March 2022 4:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
France were miles better than Bafana Bafana - Diski Times digital head Mandy Wiener chats to Diski Times digital head David Kappel on the game where South Africa were outplayed by the world champions. 30 March 2022 1:30 PM
Checking COVID-19 vaccination proof at stadiums will be a nightmare - Ace Ncobo Former Premier Soccer League general manager Ace Ncobo talks about the upcoming soccer matches with spectators in the stadiums. 29 March 2022 4:32 PM
Bring out the vuvuzela: PSL confirms return of fans to stadiums Speaking at briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, Khoza said spectators could only be allowed back to 50% stadium capacit... 29 March 2022 2:44 PM
View all Sport
VIDEO: Man stealing a laptop after he jams car has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2022 8:49 AM
WATCH: Katy Perry wardrobe malfunction at American Idols performance goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 March 2022 8:52 AM
VIDEO: Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock shocking Oscar audience goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 March 2022 9:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect match? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 28 March 2022 7:59 PM
Is everything OK at Comair? Bruce Whitfield interviews Comair co-CEO Glenn Orsmond about the state of his company and the rest of the airline industry. 28 March 2022 6:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago

30 March 2022 8:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Food security
National Minimum Wage
Food prices
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Food inflation
Andy Du Plessis
FoodForward SA
Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group
Household Affordability Index
PMBEJD
Basic Food Basket

The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.

The price of basic food items in South Africa has jumped by at least 10% in the past year.

The latest Household Affordability Index from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD) was released on Wednesday.

It says the cost of the average household food basket increased by R410,53 (10,2%) to R4 450,09 in March 2022 (from R4 039,56 in March 2021).

© milkos/123rf.com

The Group uses women living on low incomes to track food prices in supermarkets and butcheries across five South African cities.

It cannot be considered the basket for every family living on a low income in each area and for all areas covered. It is however considered a reasonable proxy for a food basket which women identified as including the most important typical foods which most households try and buy each month, given affordability constraints.

Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group

Significant increases were recorded for staples like flour, cooking oil, eggs, tea, bread and rice.

The high cost of core staple foods results in a lot of proper nutritious food being removed off the family plates, says the PMBEJD.

This has a negative impact on overall household health and wellbeing, and child development it warns.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Du Plessis, the Managing Director of food redistribution organisation FoodForward SA.

According to their data tracking, food inflation on average in 2022 is up to nearly 13%.

Every year around March we visit two large retailers with a list of 150 grocery items across 22 categories... so it's actual pricing year on year.

Andy Du Plessis, MD - FoodForward SA

What we found was that between last year and this year March, we've seen a 12.9% increase in a number of those grocery items, most notably baby goods that increased 33% year on year... breakfast cereals by 23.4%...

Andy Du Plessis, MD - FoodForward SA

Fresh fruit has increased by 62% year on year, and spreads and preserves by 34.5%.

Andy Du Plessis, MD - FoodForward SA

Du Plessis highlights that a basket of the basic food ingredients last year cost roughly R3,700 for a family of four per month, already unaffordable for many people.

With an increase of 12.9%.... even more than last year these items are out of reach of poor people that really need the food to sustain their immune systems and stay healthy.

Andy Du Plessis, MD - FoodForward SA

Du Plessis says food inflation is having a severe impact on FoodForward SA's work as the number of people in need is also growing exponentially.

Find out more about the organisation's work at foodforwardsa.org.

Listen to the sobering discussion on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago




30 March 2022 8:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Food security
National Minimum Wage
Food prices
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Food inflation
Andy Du Plessis
FoodForward SA
Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group
Household Affordability Index
PMBEJD
Basic Food Basket

More from Business

ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?

30 March 2022 9:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect match?

30 March 2022 8:35 PM

Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain

30 March 2022 7:19 PM

Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are employers justified to monitor employees?

30 March 2022 7:15 PM

There is a line between optimising productivity and invading privacy

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis looms if driver's license renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA

30 March 2022 7:00 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to FULL extent soon'

29 March 2022 9:41 PM

Stadiums are gearing up to welcome fans back under Level 1 - Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadium Management SA's Bertie Grobbelaar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream?

29 March 2022 9:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brimstone Investment bounces back into profit with 'outstanding' results

29 March 2022 7:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mustaq Brey about Brimstone Investment Corporation's year end results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Iconic Summer Place expected to fetch R150 million - 'nothing like it in Africa'

29 March 2022 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Norman Raad (Broll Auctions and Sales) about the upcoming sale of events venue Summer Place in Sandton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder'

29 March 2022 6:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics, about the latest unemployment statistics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Crisis looms if driver's license renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA

30 March 2022 7:00 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More people prefer own cars to public transport, survey finds

30 March 2022 4:44 PM

CSIR impact area manager for transport systems and operations Dr Mathetha Mokonyama gives more details about the Gauteng Household Travel Survey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A miscarriage of justice - Callers criticise Mani jail sentence for NSFAS R14m

30 March 2022 2:50 PM

Callers to the open line on 702 Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja react to the five-year jail term for a student who received R14m from NSFAS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: MPs debate no-confidence motions in Ramaphosa, Cabinet

30 March 2022 1:26 PM

The motions from the Democratic Alliance and African Transformation Movement have been tabled separately.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Student who received R14m from NSFAS handed jail time for spending spree

30 March 2022 12:42 PM

Sibongile Mani was found guilty of theft by the East London Regional Court last month after she spent over R800,000 of the money that she received from NSFAS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DIGITAL MIGRATION: Is e.TV commercial interest more vested than SA's? - Minister

30 March 2022 11:09 AM

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni talks about digital migration and the progress made so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Once we focus on creating jobs, everything will fall in line - Stanlib economist

30 March 2022 8:39 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings on the latest unemployment figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Iconic Summer Place expected to fetch R150 million - 'nothing like it in Africa'

29 March 2022 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Norman Raad (Broll Auctions and Sales) about the upcoming sale of events venue Summer Place in Sandton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder'

29 March 2022 6:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics, about the latest unemployment statistics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Operation Dudula wants jobs in Rosslyn given to local youngsters, pay improved

29 March 2022 5:13 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo gives updates on Operation Dudula in Rosslyn in Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

A miscarriage of justice - Callers criticise Mani jail sentence for NSFAS R14m

Local

ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?

Business Politics

DIGITAL MIGRATION: Is e.TV commercial interest more vested than SA's? - Minister

Local

EWN Highlights

City Power: Underground tunnel fire happening for second time at the same spot

30 March 2022 8:27 PM

WHO warns of virulent COVID variant risk

30 March 2022 8:19 PM

Court issues arrest warrant for ex-Eskom exec France Hlakudi

30 March 2022 7:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA