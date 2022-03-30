We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago





The price of basic food items in South Africa has jumped by at least 10% in the past year.

The latest Household Affordability Index from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD) was released on Wednesday.

It says the cost of the average household food basket increased by R410,53 (10,2%) to R4 450,09 in March 2022 (from R4 039,56 in March 2021).

© milkos/123rf.com

The Group uses women living on low incomes to track food prices in supermarkets and butcheries across five South African cities.

It cannot be considered the basket for every family living on a low income in each area and for all areas covered. It is however considered a reasonable proxy for a food basket which women identified as including the most important typical foods which most households try and buy each month, given affordability constraints. Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group

Significant increases were recorded for staples like flour, cooking oil, eggs, tea, bread and rice.

The high cost of core staple foods results in a lot of proper nutritious food being removed off the family plates, says the PMBEJD.

This has a negative impact on overall household health and wellbeing, and child development it warns.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Du Plessis, the Managing Director of food redistribution organisation FoodForward SA.

According to their data tracking, food inflation on average in 2022 is up to nearly 13%.

Every year around March we visit two large retailers with a list of 150 grocery items across 22 categories... so it's actual pricing year on year. Andy Du Plessis, MD - FoodForward SA

What we found was that between last year and this year March, we've seen a 12.9% increase in a number of those grocery items, most notably baby goods that increased 33% year on year... breakfast cereals by 23.4%... Andy Du Plessis, MD - FoodForward SA

Fresh fruit has increased by 62% year on year, and spreads and preserves by 34.5%. Andy Du Plessis, MD - FoodForward SA

Du Plessis highlights that a basket of the basic food ingredients last year cost roughly R3,700 for a family of four per month, already unaffordable for many people.

With an increase of 12.9%.... even more than last year these items are out of reach of poor people that really need the food to sustain their immune systems and stay healthy. Andy Du Plessis, MD - FoodForward SA

Du Plessis says food inflation is having a severe impact on FoodForward SA's work as the number of people in need is also growing exponentially.

Find out more about the organisation's work at foodforwardsa.org.

Listen to the sobering discussion on The Money Show:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago