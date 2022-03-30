We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago
The price of basic food items in South Africa has jumped by at least 10% in the past year.
The latest Household Affordability Index from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD) was released on Wednesday.
It says the cost of the average household food basket increased by R410,53 (10,2%) to R4 450,09 in March 2022 (from R4 039,56 in March 2021).
The Group uses women living on low incomes to track food prices in supermarkets and butcheries across five South African cities.
It cannot be considered the basket for every family living on a low income in each area and for all areas covered. It is however considered a reasonable proxy for a food basket which women identified as including the most important typical foods which most households try and buy each month, given affordability constraints.Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group
Significant increases were recorded for staples like flour, cooking oil, eggs, tea, bread and rice.
The high cost of core staple foods results in a lot of proper nutritious food being removed off the family plates, says the PMBEJD.
This has a negative impact on overall household health and wellbeing, and child development it warns.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Du Plessis, the Managing Director of food redistribution organisation FoodForward SA.
According to their data tracking, food inflation on average in 2022 is up to nearly 13%.
Every year around March we visit two large retailers with a list of 150 grocery items across 22 categories... so it's actual pricing year on year.Andy Du Plessis, MD - FoodForward SA
What we found was that between last year and this year March, we've seen a 12.9% increase in a number of those grocery items, most notably baby goods that increased 33% year on year... breakfast cereals by 23.4%...Andy Du Plessis, MD - FoodForward SA
Fresh fruit has increased by 62% year on year, and spreads and preserves by 34.5%.Andy Du Plessis, MD - FoodForward SA
Du Plessis highlights that a basket of the basic food ingredients last year cost roughly R3,700 for a family of four per month, already unaffordable for many people.
With an increase of 12.9%.... even more than last year these items are out of reach of poor people that really need the food to sustain their immune systems and stay healthy.Andy Du Plessis, MD - FoodForward SA
Du Plessis says food inflation is having a severe impact on FoodForward SA's work as the number of people in need is also growing exponentially.
Find out more about the organisation's work at foodforwardsa.org.
Listen to the sobering discussion on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/milkos/milkos2011/milkos201102165/159574692-concerned-female-buyer-doing-grocery-shopping-with-checklist-calculating-food-products-prices-standi.jpg
More from Business
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes.Read More
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect match?
Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money ShowRead More
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain
Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio.Read More
Are employers justified to monitor employees?
There is a line between optimising productivity and invading privacyRead More
Crisis looms if driver's license renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
'Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to FULL extent soon'
Stadiums are gearing up to welcome fans back under Level 1 - Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadium Management SA's Bertie Grobbelaar.Read More
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream?
Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil.Read More
Brimstone Investment bounces back into profit with 'outstanding' results
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mustaq Brey about Brimstone Investment Corporation's year end results.Read More
Iconic Summer Place expected to fetch R150 million - 'nothing like it in Africa'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Norman Raad (Broll Auctions and Sales) about the upcoming sale of events venue Summer Place in Sandton.Read More
More from Local
Crisis looms if driver's license renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
More people prefer own cars to public transport, survey finds
CSIR impact area manager for transport systems and operations Dr Mathetha Mokonyama gives more details about the Gauteng Household Travel Survey.Read More
A miscarriage of justice - Callers criticise Mani jail sentence for NSFAS R14m
Callers to the open line on 702 Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja react to the five-year jail term for a student who received R14m from NSFAS.Read More
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate no-confidence motions in Ramaphosa, Cabinet
The motions from the Democratic Alliance and African Transformation Movement have been tabled separately.Read More
Student who received R14m from NSFAS handed jail time for spending spree
Sibongile Mani was found guilty of theft by the East London Regional Court last month after she spent over R800,000 of the money that she received from NSFAS.Read More
DIGITAL MIGRATION: Is e.TV commercial interest more vested than SA's? - Minister
Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni talks about digital migration and the progress made so far.Read More
Once we focus on creating jobs, everything will fall in line - Stanlib economist
Bongani Bingwa chats to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings on the latest unemployment figures.Read More
Iconic Summer Place expected to fetch R150 million - 'nothing like it in Africa'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Norman Raad (Broll Auctions and Sales) about the upcoming sale of events venue Summer Place in Sandton.Read More
SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder'
Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics, about the latest unemployment statistics.Read More