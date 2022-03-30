[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect match?

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
Ukraine Dash-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wayne Soutter, member of the Ukraine Dash Duo
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation. 30 March 2022 8:01 PM
Crisis looms if driver's license renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association. 30 March 2022 7:00 PM
More people prefer own cars to public transport, survey finds CSIR impact area manager for transport systems and operations Dr Mathetha Mokonyama gives more details about the Gauteng Household... 30 March 2022 4:44 PM
View all Local
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long? Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes. 30 March 2022 9:51 PM
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate no-confidence motions in Ramaphosa, Cabinet The motions from the Democratic Alliance and African Transformation Movement have been tabled separately. 30 March 2022 1:26 PM
Motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa will be an in-person ballot - DA Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the upcoming motion of no confidence against the president and his Cabine... 30 March 2022 8:20 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect match? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio. 30 March 2022 7:19 PM
Are employers justified to monitor employees? There is a line between optimising productivity and invading privacy 30 March 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
'Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to FULL extent soon' Stadiums are gearing up to welcome fans back under Level 1 - Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadium Management SA's Bertie Grobbelaar. 29 March 2022 9:41 PM
Iconic Summer Place expected to fetch R150 million - 'nothing like it in Africa' Bruce Whitfield talks to Norman Raad (Broll Auctions and Sales) about the upcoming sale of events venue Summer Place in Sandton. 29 March 2022 7:27 PM
Simphiwe Dana returns for three nights with a show dedicated to her late mom Gugu Mhlungu chats to the musician on her show called 'MOYA' which will be staged at the Joburg Theatre on 8-10 April. 29 March 2022 4:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
France were miles better than Bafana Bafana - Diski Times digital head Mandy Wiener chats to Diski Times digital head David Kappel on the game where South Africa were outplayed by the world champions. 30 March 2022 1:30 PM
Checking COVID-19 vaccination proof at stadiums will be a nightmare - Ace Ncobo Former Premier Soccer League general manager Ace Ncobo talks about the upcoming soccer matches with spectators in the stadiums. 29 March 2022 4:32 PM
Bring out the vuvuzela: PSL confirms return of fans to stadiums Speaking at briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, Khoza said spectators could only be allowed back to 50% stadium capacit... 29 March 2022 2:44 PM
View all Sport
VIDEO: Man stealing a laptop after he jams car has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2022 8:49 AM
WATCH: Katy Perry wardrobe malfunction at American Idols performance goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 March 2022 8:52 AM
VIDEO: Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock shocking Oscar audience goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 March 2022 9:36 AM
View all Entertainment
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect match? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 28 March 2022 7:59 PM
Is everything OK at Comair? Bruce Whitfield interviews Comair co-CEO Glenn Orsmond about the state of his company and the rest of the airline industry. 28 March 2022 6:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect match?

30 March 2022 8:35 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Advertising
Andy Rice
Nando's
branding
Savanna
heroes and zeros
Savanna ad
Savanna Chilled Chilli
chilli

Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show

"He's so spicy he eats Nando's chicken in Savanna ads."

That describes the character dreamed up for the co-branding campaign The Legend of Chakalaka Norris Savanna Chilled Chilli.

RELATED: WATCH #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's"

Chakalaka is a super chill guy who can take both his cider and his chicken hot.

Branding expert Andy Rice picks the TV ad for his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Rice describes co-branding as the marketing world's attempt to make one plus one equal three.

It's where you take two brands that have similar profiles in terms of their audience and their personality. If you can link the one with the other you may well find that the magical one plus one in terms of market share... awareness...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

While the ad is weighted towards Savanna it displays the similarities of the personas of both brands he says - they take risks and are a little irreverent and humorous.

Here we have an instance of Savanna, which comes from Distell, and Nando's that have no commercial connection... We have a Savanna person if you like striding through a bar... There are a number of vignettes... finally he eats Nando's when he drinks Savanna and I think it's a fair comparison of the two...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Rice says it actually reminds him of the Chicken Licken campaign which spoofed Knight Rider.

RELATED: Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT

I don't think the ad itself is particularly mind-blowing... Why I'm giving them a hero is because of their courage and their innovation in moving into a field of co-branding between an alcoholic beverage and food chain...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Savanna discussion at 4:55):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect match?




30 March 2022 8:35 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Advertising
Andy Rice
Nando's
branding
Savanna
heroes and zeros
Savanna ad
Savanna Chilled Chilli
chilli

More from Business

ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?

30 March 2022 9:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago

30 March 2022 8:01 PM

The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain

30 March 2022 7:19 PM

Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are employers justified to monitor employees?

30 March 2022 7:15 PM

There is a line between optimising productivity and invading privacy

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis looms if driver's license renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA

30 March 2022 7:00 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to FULL extent soon'

29 March 2022 9:41 PM

Stadiums are gearing up to welcome fans back under Level 1 - Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadium Management SA's Bertie Grobbelaar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream?

29 March 2022 9:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brimstone Investment bounces back into profit with 'outstanding' results

29 March 2022 7:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mustaq Brey about Brimstone Investment Corporation's year end results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Iconic Summer Place expected to fetch R150 million - 'nothing like it in Africa'

29 March 2022 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Norman Raad (Broll Auctions and Sales) about the upcoming sale of events venue Summer Place in Sandton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder'

29 March 2022 6:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics, about the latest unemployment statistics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain

30 March 2022 7:19 PM

Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to FULL extent soon'

29 March 2022 9:41 PM

Stadiums are gearing up to welcome fans back under Level 1 - Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadium Management SA's Bertie Grobbelaar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Iconic Summer Place expected to fetch R150 million - 'nothing like it in Africa'

29 March 2022 7:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Norman Raad (Broll Auctions and Sales) about the upcoming sale of events venue Summer Place in Sandton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Simphiwe Dana returns for three nights with a show dedicated to her late mom

29 March 2022 4:39 PM

Gugu Mhlungu chats to the musician on her show called 'MOYA' which will be staged at the Joburg Theatre on 8-10 April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Black business and mining in southern Africa predate colonialism

28 March 2022 8:03 PM

Phakamisa Ndzamela discusses his book "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in South Africa".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination

28 March 2022 7:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Brands invests in plant-based 'future of food' firm Herbivore Earthfoods

28 March 2022 6:14 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Barati Mahloele, Venture Capital Director at Tiger Brands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

25 March 2022 1:53 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How do 2-year gym contracts save you money if monthly fee jumps halfway through?

24 March 2022 9:23 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a Virgin Active client who'd have to pay a hefty cancellation fee to exit her contract.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok

23 March 2022 8:09 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination

28 March 2022 7:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is everything OK at Comair?

28 March 2022 6:40 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Comair co-CEO Glenn Orsmond about the state of his company and the rest of the airline industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok

23 March 2022 8:09 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll

21 March 2022 7:57 PM

Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction'

21 March 2022 6:59 PM

Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities

21 March 2022 6:32 PM

Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How high interest rates MUST go… and how fast they must get there

21 March 2022 6:26 PM

Ray White interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit

17 March 2022 9:22 PM

Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments

16 March 2022 8:42 PM

Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Toyota ad replaces body parts for car parts, ends up objectifying female form'

15 March 2022 9:03 PM

Not going places - intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle talks advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

A miscarriage of justice - Callers criticise Mani jail sentence for NSFAS R14m

Local

ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?

Business Politics

DIGITAL MIGRATION: Is e.TV commercial interest more vested than SA's? - Minister

Local

EWN Highlights

City Power: Underground tunnel fire happening for second time at the same spot

30 March 2022 8:27 PM

WHO warns of virulent COVID variant risk

30 March 2022 8:19 PM

Court issues arrest warrant for ex-Eskom exec France Hlakudi

30 March 2022 7:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA