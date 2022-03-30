ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has slapped the ANC with a tax bill of R102 million for outstanding taxes.
The tax authority had to go to court to get a judgment for the attachment of ruling party assets.
This week, ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile told Clement Manyathela on air that it wasn't a question of tax evasion - the party simply had "cash-flow" problems from time to time.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Associate Editor Ferial Haffajee about her article published on Daily Maverick.
"The ANC has confirmed the judgment against it for tax arrears to Daily Maverick. It has made payment arrangements and started paying."
I can give you a precise number: It's R 102,546,580 (and 26 cents).Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
That's a lot of money. The ANC only employs 246 staff at its headquarters and I think a smaller number across its nine provinces so a back-of-envelope calculation shows that goes back for quite a few years.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Haffajee says the ANC's treatment of staff contributions has left them in a precarious position.
What's clear from the judgment is that ANC hasn't been paying over personal income tax contributions which it took from its staff, their UIF contributions and also their skills development levy.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
It's difficult for them to get loans... they can't get their UIF payments...Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
The action by Sars is the right thing to do but nobody dared do it up until now, comments Whitfield.
At the Daily Maverick my colleague Marianne Merten wrote a story about how individuals and also small businesses are being squeezed extremely hard... Many of us have faced audits for quite small amounts...Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
... so you wonder how it is that the ANC's affairs were allowed to run up this way when obviously it's an era of heightened compliance... A letter of demand was sent on the sixth of October last year.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
