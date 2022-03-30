Streaming issues? Report here
Crisis looms if driver's licence renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA

30 March 2022 7:00 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fikile Mbalula
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Automobile Association
AA
Layton Beard
Driving licence
driver's license renewal
driver's licence
driving license renewal

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at the Akasia Licencing Centre in Centurion on Monday, 7 March 2022. Picture: Fikile Mbalula/Twitter

The deadline for the renewal of driver's licences strikes tomorrow (1 April).

Appeals for an extension have failed.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced earlier this month that there would be no extension beyond the end of March despite a renewal backlog of more than half a million.

Mbalula has indicated he'll be giving a press conference on Thursday to speak about the extension of the validity of driving licenses, according to the Automobile Association (AA).

Related stories:

AfriForum launches legal bid to have driver's licence grace period extended

A backlog of 500 000 but Mbalula says no to further driving license grace period

While this would be a pragmatic step says AA spokesperson Layton Beard, it doesn't solve the problem of probably hundreds of thousands of people who have not had the opportunity to apply.

It could be for various reasons - the LTCs aren't working, systems are offline, online booking systems aren't working properly... Those are the people we're most concerned about.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

We don't want to see an extension of the validity of the driving licence card - we'd like to see an extension of the deadline to apply for driving licenses.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

Unless the government does that we have a crisis that is looming, in that hundreds of thousands of people are going to have to be on the road illegally.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

In view of the current backlog and the apparent incapacity of the state in this instance, surely the entire system should be re-engineered says Whitfield.

Beard notes that the AA has for a long time already said that the existing IT infrastructure must be replaced as a first step.

RELATED: Push driver's licence renewal to 10 years and overhaul the system - Outa CEO

The Association endorses the proposal to extend the validity of driver's licences from five to ten years.

Not extending that deadline tomorrow is going to create a huge problem for government and for motorists.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

Listen to the interview below (driver's license discussion at 2:03):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Crisis looms if driver's licence renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA




