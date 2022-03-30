More people prefer own cars to public transport, survey finds





A new survey has revealed that more than 60% of households in Gauteng spend more than the policy maximum target of 10% of their income on public transport.

The Gauteng Household Travel Survey conducted and compiled by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) shows that average travel time has also increased 17% from 46 minutes in 2014 to 57 minutes in 2019/20.

John Perlman speaks to CSIR impact area manager for transport systems and operations Dr Mathetha Mokonyama for more.

In areas like the north of Tshwane, we need to look at the lengths of the trips, the volume of the trips per household. In some cases, the number of trips per household has gone down while in other areas the number of trips would have gone up. Dr Mathetha Mokonyama, Impact area manager for transport systems and operations - CSIR

For the past twenty years, we are seeing an increase in the number of households buying just one car. In the City of Tshwane the number of people who have acquired a driver's licence has increased. Dr Mathetha Mokonyama, Impact area manager for transport systems and operations - CSIR

