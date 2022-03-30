More people prefer own cars to public transport, survey finds
A new survey has revealed that more than 60% of households in Gauteng spend more than the policy maximum target of 10% of their income on public transport.
The Gauteng Household Travel Survey conducted and compiled by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) shows that average travel time has also increased 17% from 46 minutes in 2014 to 57 minutes in 2019/20.
John Perlman speaks to CSIR impact area manager for transport systems and operations Dr Mathetha Mokonyama for more.
In areas like the north of Tshwane, we need to look at the lengths of the trips, the volume of the trips per household. In some cases, the number of trips per household has gone down while in other areas the number of trips would have gone up.Dr Mathetha Mokonyama, Impact area manager for transport systems and operations - CSIR
For the past twenty years, we are seeing an increase in the number of households buying just one car. In the City of Tshwane the number of people who have acquired a driver's licence has increased.Dr Mathetha Mokonyama, Impact area manager for transport systems and operations - CSIR
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa.html
More from Local
Crisis looms if driver's license renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
A miscarriage of justice - Callers criticise Mani jail sentence for NSFAS R14m
Callers to the open line on 702 Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja react to the five-year jail term for a student who received R14m from NSFAS.Read More
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate no-confidence motions in Ramaphosa, Cabinet
The motions from the Democratic Alliance and African Transformation Movement have been tabled separately.Read More
Student who received R14m from NSFAS handed jail time for spending spree
Sibongile Mani was found guilty of theft by the East London Regional Court last month after she spent over R800,000 of the money that she received from NSFAS.Read More
DIGITAL MIGRATION: Is e.TV commercial interest more vested than SA's? - Minister
Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni talks about digital migration and the progress made so far.Read More
Once we focus on creating jobs, everything will fall in line - Stanlib economist
Bongani Bingwa chats to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings on the latest unemployment figures.Read More
Iconic Summer Place expected to fetch R150 million - 'nothing like it in Africa'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Norman Raad (Broll Auctions and Sales) about the upcoming sale of events venue Summer Place in Sandton.Read More
SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder'
Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics, about the latest unemployment statistics.Read More
Operation Dudula wants jobs in Rosslyn given to local youngsters, pay improved
Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo gives updates on Operation Dudula in Rosslyn in Pretoria.Read More