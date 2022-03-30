Streaming issues? Report here
Ukraine Dash-
Wayne Soutter, member of the Ukraine Dash Duo
Are employers justified to monitor employees?

30 March 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

There is a line between optimising productivity and invading privacy

There is not a single correct answer for where the best place to work is. In 2017 Business Unusual reflected on IBM’s decision to have their staff return to work spaces after years of having most of their staff work outside the traditional office.

It was not a decision to say that remote work did not work, but rather that what they wanted to achieve would best be done with teams working in the same space.

Large unconnected teams and acquisitions of companies that had never met their new peers were part of the issue. As IBM saw their performance suffer they opted to get their teams back together and make the most of collaboration with teams with face to face contact.

The change did not settle the question about remote work and for most, remote work was just a high tech idea.

The pandemic changed that. Businesses could not decide if staff could work from home. If they could not show their staff were essential, they were not permitted to come to work. That leaves only two options, shut the business of work from home.

In the space of less than three months the entire planet implemented a major work from home strategy.

Incredibly, most make it work. Laptop sales, home fibre and office furniture had booming sales as millions set up shop at home.

Despite the initial positive response (compared to shutting down) the reality of working from home was not as easy or good as it may have seemed before lockdown.

Children at home, working with partners and seeing what they were like at “work”, not having a suitable office area and issues with internet connections and load shedding all made being productive away from the office very challenging.

There were further issues with some effectively sitting in meetings all day and having no time to do the work or having to use after hours to get the work done.

Finally, many realised how important their IT support people are, having your machine not work and not being able to have someone come to help is like trying to fix your own car when it breaks down.

Here is where the problems start.

Support v Spy

A powerful tool to assist workers remotely is Microsoft’s TeamViewer, it allows your IT support person to see exactly what is not working on your machine and rather than having to explain what you need to do to fix, they can just fix it, because TeamViewer effectively makes your machine theirs.

You probably forget when or to update programs so it can be done for you. Installing new software and getting the printer working is easy for those who know how and they can fix it from anywhere.

But when IT bosses ask how often people need help and what kind of help they need, it makes sense that staff that need to have issues with viruses or phishing attacks addressed often might see the business want to track the kind of links and mails you open.

Once you are doing that though it is not difficult to check which are work and not work related and this is where the line gets blurry.

If you can protect the business from a hack by keeping an eye on what staff are doing that is justified, but what should be informed of that if there is no hack?

This raises the age-old question about how to define what your job is. It could be a time based objective that does not require you to produce something specific but rather be always available should you be needed. Security and call centre work would be examples, but most work has a focus on what you produce rather than how long it may take you to create it.

If you need to respond to mails, create reports and resolve issues raised in mails and reports then completing those tasks is the key outcome and the time to complete it is secondary certainly if you can complete it effectively.

Usually though what you are expected to complete requires more time than you have available and you work after hours to complete it. Should a manager intervene if a staffer is very efficient or typically uses more than the office hours to get work done?

Home v Office

One solution given for not being sure if people are applying themselves when not in the office is to have them be in office and keep an eye on their output there.

That is a cynical reason for having people return but for some companies it may be true and for some people it may be needed. Thankfully we do have all sorts in the working world.

The bigger reason for returning and the one IBM used was to get more innovation and collaboration. It may not apply to all teams but generally the more a group that works on addressing a collective issue, the greater the chance of finding a potential solution if they interact more often.

A 70s study found that communication drops the further you are from someone. It does not sound too impressive, but it both adds to the view that for a team to work closely, they should also work closely.

The converse is also true in that teams that are more than 50m from each other, may just as well be 500 km from each other as the volume of communication will be the same as if you work somewhere else.

What works best now?

In 2017 the question was just about home or office, now there are two more factors, chances of catching Covid and the relative risk faced by those that are or are not vaccinated.

For staff that are vaccinated they may perceive the risk of getting Covid as being greater from peers that are not vaccinated.

Mandating vaccinations is possible in South Africa but a decision to mandate it will create some resistance from staff that are hesitant or anti-vax.

While it will hopefully recover soon, the much higher fuel price could be another factor that may see companies defer returning to the office to offset the much higher commuting costs for staff.

The Twitter poll from 2017

The same poll run again in 2022

A practical way to approach the decision is to determine how effective the team was when still in the office. If the culture was one that saw lots of interaction and collaboration that was not just socialising then a return to that would be your best bet.

If the work required long sessions requiring focus, then a work environment might have more distractions than you would want.

For those that have simply managed to work from home but did not have an optimum set up, then returning to the office would be a good option.

In all scenarios it would make sense to make the plan a temporary one, both because we don’t know if or rather when there will be another wave of Covid but the best scenario may be the second or third option that you try.

Covid will have a major impact on our attitudes and willingness to consider alternative work arrangements, but it may also have a major impact on another long running debate about how many hours per day are needed to have a productive week.

It may seem odd that a better way to work would come from a disastrous period, but we only moved to offices in response to an industrial revolution and we only got a Saturday off thanks to excessive drinking on the job ahead of Sundays.




