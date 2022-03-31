Proteas head into uncharted territory as they take on Bangladesh in Test series
JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas head into somewhat uncharted territory on Thursday as they take on Bangladesh in the first of two Test matches.
South Africa will be without a number of their regular stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, who are all away at the IPL.
Added to that, South Africa have a poor recent record at Thursday’s venue, Kingsmead, having lost six of their last eight Tests in Durban, going back to 2009/10. Their last win at this ground came back in 2012/13 against India.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, have never won a Test match in South Africa, losing all six of their previous matches here. They will be buoyed by the fact that they won the ODI series though, in the process recording their first series win in that format in South Africa.
With this being a two-match series, Test captain Dean Elgar said that it was important for them to buck the trend of starting slowly.
"It is a talking and thinking point in our squad, but we need to find a way not to start poor because that really sets us back in a two-match series. As we saw in New Zealand, you really have to focus and put in a lot of energy in the last game to ensure the result goes your way. If we start well and have more results going our way more times, we'll win more series because I feel we play better the longer the series goes on,” he said.
Elgar will be in charge of a fairly inexperienced squad with the likes of Ryan Rickelton and Khaya Zondo likely to make their Test debuts. Duanne Olivier, Lutho Sipamla and Glenton Stuurman are the only fast bowlers with Test experience in the current squad. They have 13, three and one Test caps respectively.
“We have to give other guys opportunities and exposure going forward. It’s a great opportunity for these guys to put the others under pressure. We know that this Bangladesh side are not the Bangladesh of old. They are a new team with a westernised coaching staff that has changed their mindset with regards to how they play cricket in South Africa, so I think the contest is going to be a good one,” Elgar said.
The first ball of the match is set to be bowled at 10 am.
Source : @OfficialCSA/Twitter
