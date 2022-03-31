Outa calls for extension of driver's licence renewal deadline
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse is considering launching an expired driving licence card civil disobedience campaign.
The campaign is in responds to the deadline to renew expired driver’s license happening tonight and Outa says the government needs to extend the driver's licence renewal period.
RELATED: Online vehicle licence renewals service system will cost motorists a lot - Outa
Bongani Bingwa chats to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage to weigh in on the matter.
This is a problem that the government needs to own and not put it at citizens as they are trying to do. The government has that many people driving outside the law and it has got to own that problem and fix it.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - OUTA
People have been trying to apply to renew their drivers licenses and it has been very difficult, he says.
He adds that his organisation has asked Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to extend that deadline or at least inform police officers to not issue fines for those who have expired licences.
Listen below to the full conversation:
