Could SA's planned energy deal explain the country's pro-Kremlin stance?
The Central Energy Fund has released a tender for a multi-billion rand gas project that could prove lucrative to the winning bidders and it appears a Russian company is the front runner.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa News 24 investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the South African government has been trying for many years to build a gas power plant in the Coega Industrial Zone in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Two years ago, a subsidiary of Russia state-owned gas company Gazprom met with Central Energy Fund officials made a presentation to them and outlined plans to build this R7 billion natural gas to electricity plant.Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News 24
In 2019, Gwede Mantashe announced that the project would be renewed and late last year they issued a tender and it appears that the Russians are in the lead for having this project.Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News 24
There is nothing wrong with the Russian being in the lead for the tender unless you compare the lead with South Africa's stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
South Africa has refused to condemn Russia's aggression to Ukraine.Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News 24
