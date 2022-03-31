WATCH: DA's review of Ramaphosa's Cabinet goes viral
DA's review of Ramaphosa's Cabinet goes viral
Social media is talking after a video of the Democratic Alliance's review of Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet has gone viral.
Watch the video below:
Watch Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet review done in less than 3 minutes!— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 30, 2022
🐱 DD Mabuza buried deeper into the Russian regime.
🔒NDZ and Patel beefing with a flip-flop wearing chicken.
👚De Lille and her dirty laundry.
🔎Dlodlo the all-rounder of uselessness.
📱Mbalula the moonwalker. pic.twitter.com/Plz0XEOSGs
