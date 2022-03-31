WATCH: DA's review of Ramaphosa's Cabinet goes viral





DA's review of Ramaphosa's Cabinet goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of the Democratic Alliance's review of Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet has gone viral.

Watch Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet review done in less than 3 minutes!



🐱 DD Mabuza buried deeper into the Russian regime.

🔒NDZ and Patel beefing with a flip-flop wearing chicken.

👚De Lille and her dirty laundry.

🔎Dlodlo the all-rounder of uselessness.

📱Mbalula the moonwalker. pic.twitter.com/Plz0XEOSGs — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 30, 2022

