Chris Rock says he is still processing slap by Will Smith
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Katy Perry wardrobe malfunction at American Idols performance goes viral
Chris Rock says he is still processing slap by Will Smith
Social media is talking after a video of Chris Rock saying he is still processing the slap by Will Smith has gone viral.
Click here to watch the full video:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : Robyn Beck/AFP
More from Entertainment
WATCH: DA's review of Ramaphosa's Cabinet goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
VIDEO: Man stealing a laptop after he jams car has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Katy Perry wardrobe malfunction at American Idols performance goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
VIDEO: Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock shocking Oscar audience goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
During lockdown I had to 'maak 'n plan' and the bills were paid - Louise Carver
The musician says her vocals are nostalgic for a lot of people and for the 'Take My Hand' she needs Simphiwe 'Simz' Kulla for something (new) to work with.Read More
WATCH: Man sparks debate after answering work calls on a date
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Thief runs away after he was caught trying to break into house
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Man pulling gun on Mike Tyson and challenges him to fight goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Man creates Lego vacuum to help parents sort annoying toy
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More