Durban City Guide: What to do with the kids on a rainy weekend
JOHANNESBURG - Durban is looking at a rainy autumn weekend to welcome in April. If you’re looking for ways to spend the weekend with your kids and beat the rainy-day blues, here are our top suggestions of family-friendly activities to try out this weekend.
O&O Café in Westville
Known for its homemade pizza and pasta, O&O Café is the perfect restaurant for a family lunch and even gives the kids a chance to play chef by making their own homemade pizzas.
Visit their website here.
Springside Café in Hillcrest
For a lighter option, the Springside Café in Hillcrest is perfect for freshly baked pastries and coffee, perfect to warm anyone up on a rainy day.
See their Facebook page: SpringsideCafe
The Fun Company at The Pavilion in Westville
If you’re looking for something a little more active to help the kids burn off some energy, the Fun Company is the perfect place. With activities such as bowling, bumper cars and arcade games, there are plenty of activities to keep the family entertained. After the games, there are plenty of places to grab a bite to eat at the mall.
Visit their website here.
Durban Natural Science Museum in Durban central
For some family-friendly and educational fun, the Durban Natural Science has free entrance and is sure to be a great way to spend a day. It’s one of the oldest museums in South Africa and has a focus on ecology and the preservation of biodiversity. The museum is open between 9am and 12pm on Saturdays.
To find out more, see their Facebook page: Durban Natural Science Museum
The Durban Natural Science Museum
uShaka Sea World Aquarium
For a beautiful change of scenery, the aquarium at uShaka Marine World is an ideal place to enjoy the marine life while staying on dry land. It’s the world's seventh-largest aquarium and the largest in Africa and is sure to provide hours of entertainment for kids and parents alike.
To find out more visit their website here.
I Heart Market at Moses Mabhida Stadium lawns
You can’t miss the reopening of the I Heart Market at the Moses Mabhida Stadium lawns on Saturday from 8:30am to 2pm. The market is finally reopening after 20 months and gives local artisans an opportunity to showcase their one-of-a-kind handmade goods. If the weather is rainy, the market moves to the undercover section of the stadium so it will be on no matter what this weekend.
Find out more at their website.
Gypsy Strings at the Centre for Purposeful Living
For something different, and a little more mature, the centre for purposeful living has a vibrant performance of gypsy music on Sunday evening with performers from the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra. The tickets for adults are R500 and includes champagne and canapés and kids over 10 pay R100 at the door. So treat yourself to some live music luxury this weekend.
Buy tickets and find out more here.
This article first appeared on EWN : Durban City Guide: What to do with the kids on a rainy weekend
More from Lifestyle
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator
Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
Period Panties: Getting your knickers in a twist is a thing of the past, at last
More and more, women are turning on to “free-bleeding” using menstrual cups or period panties that offer a massively prolonged life cycle for a fraction of the cost.Read More
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?
Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money ShowRead More
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain
Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio.Read More
'Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to FULL extent soon'
Stadiums are gearing up to welcome fans back under Level 1 - Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadium Management SA's Bertie Grobbelaar.Read More
Iconic Summer Place expected to fetch R150 million - 'nothing like it in Africa'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Norman Raad (Broll Auctions and Sales) about the upcoming sale of events venue Summer Place in Sandton.Read More
Simphiwe Dana returns for three nights with a show dedicated to her late mom
Gugu Mhlungu chats to the musician on her show called 'MOYA' which will be staged at the Joburg Theatre on 8-10 April.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Black business and mining in southern Africa predate colonialism
Phakamisa Ndzamela discusses his book "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in South Africa".Read More
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More