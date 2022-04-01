Streaming issues? Report here
The project of decolonising the mind
Guests
Mkhulu Nsingisa, CEO of the Zindzi Mandela Foundation & Kemet historian
Dr Ndumiso Dladla, Department of Jurisprudence, University of Pretoria‬
Sex focus- Withholding sex as punishment
Guests
Nu Davidson, relationship coach
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Travel Feature -
Guests
Iga Motylska - Blogger at Eagerjourneys.com
SARS
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)
Market Commentary
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
ZOOM Friday File - Cigars
Guests
Kojo Baffoe - Writer, blogger, media consultant
The Clement Manyathela Show
Durban City Guide: What to do with the kids on a rainy weekend

1 April 2022 9:30 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Durban
weekend
city guide
what to do in Durban
Durban City Guide

Your guide on what to do for the first weekend of April.

JOHANNESBURG - Durban is looking at a rainy autumn weekend to welcome in April. If you’re looking for ways to spend the weekend with your kids and beat the rainy-day blues, here are our top suggestions of family-friendly activities to try out this weekend.

O&O Café in Westville

Known for its homemade pizza and pasta, O&O Café is the perfect restaurant for a family lunch and even gives the kids a chance to play chef by making their own homemade pizzas.

Visit their website here.

Springside Café in Hillcrest

For a lighter option, the Springside Café in Hillcrest is perfect for freshly baked pastries and coffee, perfect to warm anyone up on a rainy day.

See their Facebook page: SpringsideCafe

The Fun Company at The Pavilion in Westville

If you’re looking for something a little more active to help the kids burn off some energy, the Fun Company is the perfect place. With activities such as bowling, bumper cars and arcade games, there are plenty of activities to keep the family entertained. After the games, there are plenty of places to grab a bite to eat at the mall.

Visit their website here.

Durban Natural Science Museum in Durban central

For some family-friendly and educational fun, the Durban Natural Science has free entrance and is sure to be a great way to spend a day. It’s one of the oldest museums in South Africa and has a focus on ecology and the preservation of biodiversity. The museum is open between 9am and 12pm on Saturdays.

To find out more, see their Facebook page: Durban Natural Science Museum

the Durban Natural Science Museum

The Durban Natural Science Museum

uShaka Sea World Aquarium

For a beautiful change of scenery, the aquarium at uShaka Marine World is an ideal place to enjoy the marine life while staying on dry land. It’s the world's seventh-largest aquarium and the largest in Africa and is sure to provide hours of entertainment for kids and parents alike.

To find out more visit their website here.

I Heart Market at Moses Mabhida Stadium lawns

You can’t miss the reopening of the I Heart Market at the Moses Mabhida Stadium lawns on Saturday from 8:30am to 2pm. The market is finally reopening after 20 months and gives local artisans an opportunity to showcase their one-of-a-kind handmade goods. If the weather is rainy, the market moves to the undercover section of the stadium so it will be on no matter what this weekend.

Find out more at their website.

Gypsy Strings at the Centre for Purposeful Living

For something different, and a little more mature, the centre for purposeful living has a vibrant performance of gypsy music on Sunday evening with performers from the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra. The tickets for adults are R500 and includes champagne and canapés and kids over 10 pay R100 at the door. So treat yourself to some live music luxury this weekend.

Buy tickets and find out more here.


This article first appeared on EWN : Durban City Guide: What to do with the kids on a rainy weekend




