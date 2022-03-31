We don't have system that we used to spot a player at the age of 10 - Mark Fish
Former Bafana Bafana player Mark Fish says there is no player that goes onto the field for their country and does not give their all.
Fish says there needs to be a collective goal on what the national teams wish to achieve.
On Tuesday, Bafana Bafana suffered a 5-0 defeat against France in a friendly match.
The development of football has changed so much and drastically that we don't have what we used to have, meaning school football. We don't have a systematic system that we used to spot a player at the age of 10.Mark Fish, Former Bafana Bafana player
Amateur football used to be very key in South African football. We always knew that this was a system that worked, that got players into whichever PSL team that they got into or they got the opportunity to go overseas.Mark Fish, Former Bafana Bafana player
You have to have the right coach; he is not a quick fix and the administration needs to believe in that coach. If you've brought in a coach you need to stick with him.Mark Fish, Former Bafana Bafana player
Hanging out with Clement Manyathela, Fish says he does not have a favourite sport but he enjoys watching highlights of various sports codes.
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
MMC Michael Sun worried by growing trend of cable robbery at gunpoint
City of Joburg Environment Infrastructure Service Department MMC Michael Sun reflects on the robbery at Cydna substation.Read More
Could SA's planned energy deal explain the country's pro-Kremlin stance?
News 24 investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the government has refused to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Read More
Outa calls for extension of driver's licence renewal deadline
Bongani Bingwa chats to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage who says they have asked the minister to extend the deadline.Read More
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago
The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.Read More
Crisis looms if driver's licence renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
More people prefer own cars to public transport, survey finds
CSIR impact area manager for transport systems and operations Dr Mathetha Mokonyama gives more details about the Gauteng Household Travel Survey.Read More
A miscarriage of justice - Callers criticise Mani jail sentence for NSFAS R14m
Callers to the open line on 702 Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja react to the five-year jail term for a student who received R14m from NSFAS.Read More
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate no-confidence motions in Ramaphosa, Cabinet
The motions from the Democratic Alliance and African Transformation Movement have been tabled separately.Read More
Student who received R14m from NSFAS handed jail time for spending spree
Sibongile Mani was found guilty of theft by the East London Regional Court last month after she spent over R800,000 of the money that she received from NSFAS.Read More