We don't have system that we used to spot a player at the age of 10 - Mark Fish

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:16
Eskom tarrifs to come into effect from tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hasha tlhotlhalemaje. General manager of regulation at Eskom
Today at 15:50
[Property Feature] Recent judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal may impact People who are currently using their homes to conduct a business,
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Neels Engelbrecht, Property lawyer
Today at 16:10
Policing unions met with Ramaphosa of qualities required by incoming
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)
Today at 16:20
EWN: Motorist to renew expired drivers license
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 16:50
Major gas deal set for SA and Russia wants in on the deal
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Susan Comrie, investigative journalist with the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.
Today at 17:20
Joburg Infrastructure under siege
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:15
Post-Covid honeymoon over for SA businesses. Now. a massive hangover
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jo Mitchell-Marais - Turnaround and Restructuring Leader at Deloitte Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:50
New Tourism Investment Opportunities on offer in National Parks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pam Yako - Board Chairperson at SANParks
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Finding the opportunity in crisis:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - When your investments are down, look further ahead!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
MMC Michael Sun worried by growing trend of cable robbery at gunpoint City of Joburg Environment Infrastructure Service Department MMC Michael Sun reflects on the robbery at Cydna substation. 31 March 2022 12:54 PM
We don't have system that we used to spot a player at the age of 10 - Mark Fish Former Bafana Bafana player Mark Fish speaks about his football career and the current Bafana Bafana team. 31 March 2022 11:52 AM
Could SA's planned energy deal explain the country's pro-Kremlin stance? News 24 investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the government has refused to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 31 March 2022 8:04 AM
View all Local
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long? Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes. 30 March 2022 9:51 PM
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate no-confidence motions in Ramaphosa, Cabinet The motions from the Democratic Alliance and African Transformation Movement have been tabled separately. 30 March 2022 1:26 PM
Motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa will be an in-person ballot - DA Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the upcoming motion of no confidence against the president and his Cabine... 30 March 2022 8:20 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation. 30 March 2022 8:01 PM
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio. 30 March 2022 7:19 PM
View all Business
Period Panties: Getting your knickers in a twist is a thing of the past, at last More and more, women are turning on to “free-bleeding” using menstrual cups or period panties that offer a massively prolonged lif... 31 March 2022 12:16 PM
'Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to FULL extent soon' Stadiums are gearing up to welcome fans back under Level 1 - Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadium Management SA's Bertie Grobbelaar. 29 March 2022 9:41 PM
Iconic Summer Place expected to fetch R150 million - 'nothing like it in Africa' Bruce Whitfield talks to Norman Raad (Broll Auctions and Sales) about the upcoming sale of events venue Summer Place in Sandton. 29 March 2022 7:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas head into uncharted territory as they take on Bangladesh in Test series South Africa will be without a number of their regular stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, who a... 31 March 2022 8:18 AM
France were miles better than Bafana Bafana - Diski Times digital head Mandy Wiener chats to Diski Times digital head David Kappel on the game where South Africa were outplayed by the world champions. 30 March 2022 1:30 PM
Checking COVID-19 vaccination proof at stadiums will be a nightmare - Ace Ncobo Former Premier Soccer League general manager Ace Ncobo talks about the upcoming soccer matches with spectators in the stadiums. 29 March 2022 4:32 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: DA's review of Ramaphosa's Cabinet goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2022 8:26 AM
Chris Rock says he is still processing slap by Will Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2022 8:24 AM
VIDEO: Man stealing a laptop after he jams car has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2022 8:49 AM
View all Entertainment
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 28 March 2022 7:59 PM
Is everything OK at Comair? Bruce Whitfield interviews Comair co-CEO Glenn Orsmond about the state of his company and the rest of the airline industry. 28 March 2022 6:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

We don't have system that we used to spot a player at the age of 10 - Mark Fish

31 March 2022 11:52 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Soccer
Mark Fish
#BafanaBafana
Hanging Out With Clement

Former Bafana Bafana player Mark Fish speaks about his football career and the current Bafana Bafana team.

Former Bafana Bafana player Mark Fish says there is no player that goes onto the field for their country and does not give their all.

Fish says there needs to be a collective goal on what the national teams wish to achieve.

On Tuesday, Bafana Bafana suffered a 5-0 defeat against France in a friendly match.

The development of football has changed so much and drastically that we don't have what we used to have, meaning school football. We don't have a systematic system that we used to spot a player at the age of 10.

Mark Fish, Former Bafana Bafana player

Amateur football used to be very key in South African football. We always knew that this was a system that worked, that got players into whichever PSL team that they got into or they got the opportunity to go overseas.

Mark Fish, Former Bafana Bafana player

You have to have the right coach; he is not a quick fix and the administration needs to believe in that coach. If you've brought in a coach you need to stick with him.

Mark Fish, Former Bafana Bafana player

Hanging out with Clement Manyathela, Fish says he does not have a favourite sport but he enjoys watching highlights of various sports codes.

Listen to the full interview below:




31 March 2022 11:52 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Soccer
Mark Fish
#BafanaBafana
Hanging Out With Clement

More from Local

MMC Michael Sun worried by growing trend of cable robbery at gunpoint

31 March 2022 12:54 PM

City of Joburg Environment Infrastructure Service Department MMC Michael Sun reflects on the robbery at Cydna substation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could SA's planned energy deal explain the country's pro-Kremlin stance?

31 March 2022 8:04 AM

News 24 investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the government has refused to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outa calls for extension of driver's licence renewal deadline

31 March 2022 7:43 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage who says they have asked the minister to extend the deadline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago

30 March 2022 8:01 PM

The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis looms if driver's licence renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA

30 March 2022 7:00 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More people prefer own cars to public transport, survey finds

30 March 2022 4:44 PM

CSIR impact area manager for transport systems and operations Dr Mathetha Mokonyama gives more details about the Gauteng Household Travel Survey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A miscarriage of justice - Callers criticise Mani jail sentence for NSFAS R14m

30 March 2022 2:50 PM

Callers to the open line on 702 Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja react to the five-year jail term for a student who received R14m from NSFAS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: MPs debate no-confidence motions in Ramaphosa, Cabinet

30 March 2022 1:26 PM

The motions from the Democratic Alliance and African Transformation Movement have been tabled separately.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Student who received R14m from NSFAS handed jail time for spending spree

30 March 2022 12:42 PM

Sibongile Mani was found guilty of theft by the East London Regional Court last month after she spent over R800,000 of the money that she received from NSFAS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DIGITAL MIGRATION: Is e.TV commercial interest more vested than SA's? - Minister

30 March 2022 11:09 AM

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni talks about digital migration and the progress made so far.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MMC Michael Sun worried by growing trend of cable robbery at gunpoint

Local

Outa calls for extension of driver's licence renewal deadline

Local

Could SA's planned energy deal explain the country's pro-Kremlin stance?

Local

EWN Highlights

Fuel levy should be placed on hold, DA says ahead of Godongwana's address

31 March 2022 2:19 PM

WATCH LIVE: Mabuza in Parly to give update on vaccine rollout, Eskom

31 March 2022 2:12 PM

ANC NEC adds 5 more deployees to Mpumalanga task team ahead of conference

31 March 2022 1:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA