We don't have system that we used to spot a player at the age of 10 - Mark Fish

Today at 15:16 Eskom tarrifs to come into effect from tomorrow Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Hasha tlhotlhalemaje. General manager of regulation at Eskom

Today at 15:50 [Property Feature] Recent judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal may impact People who are currently using their homes to conduct a business, Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Neels Engelbrecht, Property lawyer

Today at 16:10 Policing unions met with Ramaphosa of qualities required by incoming Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lesiba Thobakgale - National spokesperson at South African Police Union (Sapu)

Today at 16:20 EWN: Motorist to renew expired drivers license Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Today at 16:50 Major gas deal set for SA and Russia wants in on the deal Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Susan Comrie, investigative journalist with the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

Today at 17:20 Joburg Infrastructure under siege Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 18:15 Post-Covid honeymoon over for SA businesses. Now. a massive hangover The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jo Mitchell-Marais - Turnaround and Restructuring Leader at Deloitte Africa

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss

Today at 18:50 New Tourism Investment Opportunities on offer in National Parks The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pam Yako - Board Chairperson at SANParks

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Finding the opportunity in crisis: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

