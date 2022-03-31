MMC Michael Sun worried by growing trend of cable robbery at gunpoint
Ten heavily armed individuals with AK 47s held up the security guards and stole several hundred kilos of copper cables at the Cydna substation in Norwood on Thursday.
Mandy Wiener chats to City of Joburg Environment Infrastructure Service Department (EISD) MMC Michael Sun to give more insight on the robbery.
At around 04h30 this morning guards at the Cydna substation were held down by group of gunmen who cut and robbed electric cable from the substation.Michael Sun, MMC EISD - City of Joburg
They stormed the substation, pointed guns at the guards and damaged power cables, he says.
They got away and the matter has been reported to the police and our guards were luckily not harmed. Cable theft is becoming cable robbery.Michael Sun, MMC EISD - City of Joburg
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
