Fuel levy should be placed on hold, DA says ahead of Godongwana's address
JOHANNESBURG - Ahead of the finance minister’s announcement on an emergency fuel price intervention, the Democratic Alliance is calling for a pause in the fuel levy for the next six months.
On Thursday afternoon, Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce gov’s interventions to help cushion consumers from sky high fuel prices.
Members of Parliament have considered recommendations from various industry bodies.
If government suspends the fuel levy it will save motorists R3.93 cent per litre bringing down the petrol price from about R21 to as low as R17 per litre.
This article first appeared on EWN : Fuel levy should be placed on hold, DA says ahead of Godongwana's address
Source : @TreasuryRSA/Twitter
More from Local
Godongwana announces temporary reduction in fuel levy for 2 months
Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has announced a temporary reduction in the general fuel levy for two months.Read More
Buckle up! Eskom tariffs go up on Friday
Eskom general manager of regulation Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje explains the new electricity tariffs.Read More
MMC Michael Sun worried by growing trend of cable robbery at gunpoint
City of Joburg Environment Infrastructure Service Department MMC Michael Sun reflects on the robbery at Cydna substation.Read More
We don't have system that we used to spot a player at the age of 10 - Mark Fish
Former Bafana Bafana player Mark Fish speaks about his football career and the current Bafana Bafana team.Read More
Could SA's planned energy deal explain the country's pro-Kremlin stance?
News 24 investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the government has refused to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Read More
Outa calls for extension of driver's licence renewal deadline
Bongani Bingwa chats to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage who says they have asked the minister to extend the deadline.Read More
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago
The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.Read More
Crisis looms if driver's licence renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
More people prefer own cars to public transport, survey finds
CSIR impact area manager for transport systems and operations Dr Mathetha Mokonyama gives more details about the Gauteng Household Travel Survey.Read More
More from Business
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes.Read More
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?
Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money ShowRead More
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago
The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.Read More
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain
Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio.Read More
Are employers justified to monitor employees?
There is a line between optimising productivity and invading privacyRead More
Crisis looms if driver's licence renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
'Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to FULL extent soon'
Stadiums are gearing up to welcome fans back under Level 1 - Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadium Management SA's Bertie Grobbelaar.Read More
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream?
Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil.Read More
Brimstone Investment bounces back into profit with 'outstanding' results
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mustaq Brey about Brimstone Investment Corporation's year end results.Read More