Fuel levy should be placed on hold, DA says ahead of Godongwana's address

Today at 18:09 Government temporarily reduces the fuel levy by R1.50 in order to deal with the exorbitant increases in the price of petrol The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Ismail Momoniat - Deputy Director General at National Treasury

Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association Of Sa (Aa)

George Glynos - Head of Research at ETM Analytics

Today at 18:15 Post-Covid honeymoon over for SA businesses. Now. a massive hangover The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Jo Mitchell-Marais - Turnaround and Restructuring Leader at Deloitte Africa

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss

Today at 18:39 The UIF pays out more claims than it collects in contributions, forcing it to use its surplus funds The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Teboho Maruping - Unemployment Insurance Fund Commissioner

Today at 18:50 New Tourism Investment Opportunities on offer in National Parks The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Pam Yako - Board Chairperson at SANParks

Today at 19:08 How will the newly auctioned spectrum affect your phone bill? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nic Laschinger - chief technology officer at Euphoria Telecom

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Finding the opportunity in crisis: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

