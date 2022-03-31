Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator
Wendy Knowler delved into the practice of companies duping consumers into debt review on The Money Show two weeks ago.
And the consumer complaints haven't stopped coming says the consumer journalist.
What these outfits do is con people by selling what is actually debt counselling, as a means to reduce their monthly instalments.
One man was contacted by a company called “Infinite Debt Solutions” which made the following claim:
"We are registered with the National Credit Regulator (NCR) and as a result of the pandemic, we are currently mandated to contact all consumers who are paying more than two thousand rand per month towards all of their loans and accounts.”
This appears to be yet another attempt to convey to consumers that a debt collecting firm has a special mandate from the NCR, says Knowler.
RELATED: Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments
She reports that the Regulator made it quite clear to her that it has NOT mandated any registered debt counsellor to contact consumers, and also has no legal authority to do so.
The NCR also emphasized that debt review is not a saving mechanism, but a debt restructuring mechanism.
As I said to the NCR, I find it deeply troubling that so many companies appear to be targeting consumers framing debt counselling/review as a means to save a few bucks on their monthly repayments. It’s a complete abuse of the process and suckers people into losing control of their accounts.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
In November last year, the National Consumer Tribunal found Summit Financial Partners' Clark Gardner guilty of misleading advertising practices like these.
Contraventions included 'failing to make determinations on whether consumers were over-indebted' and 'failing to inform consumers of the consequences of applying for debt review'.
The quickest way a person can exit the process is to to to the High Court on the back Section 72 (1) (d) - that section makes it clear that the consumer must be compensated for the funds it requires to repair their credit record and person who unlawfully reported to the credit bureaux that they were over indebted is responsible for payment.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
For more detail on this abhorrent trend, listen to the conversation below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/macrovector/macrovector1312/macrovector131200172/24353170-business-shark-isolated-illustration.jpg
More from Business
New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks
SANParks has just concluded its second-ever investment conference. Africa Melane interviews Board Chairperson Pam Yako.Read More
UIF forced to use surplus as payouts exceed contributions- 'We're R1BN short'
Africa Melane interviews Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, on The Money Show.Read More
2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol
The Money Show interviews Treasury's Ismail Momoniat and gets reaction from the AA's Layton Beard and analyst George Glynos.Read More
Fuel levy should be placed on hold, DA says ahead of Godongwana's address
On Thursday afternoon, Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce gov’s interventions to help cushion consumers from sky high fuel prices.Read More
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes.Read More
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?
Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money ShowRead More
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago
The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.Read More
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain
Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio.Read More
Are employers justified to monitor employees?
There is a line between optimising productivity and invading privacyRead More
More from Lifestyle
Period Panties: Getting your knickers in a twist is a thing of the past, at last
More and more, women are turning on to “free-bleeding” using menstrual cups or period panties that offer a massively prolonged life cycle for a fraction of the cost.Read More
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?
Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money ShowRead More
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain
Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio.Read More
'Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to FULL extent soon'
Stadiums are gearing up to welcome fans back under Level 1 - Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadium Management SA's Bertie Grobbelaar.Read More
Iconic Summer Place expected to fetch R150 million - 'nothing like it in Africa'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Norman Raad (Broll Auctions and Sales) about the upcoming sale of events venue Summer Place in Sandton.Read More
Simphiwe Dana returns for three nights with a show dedicated to her late mom
Gugu Mhlungu chats to the musician on her show called 'MOYA' which will be staged at the Joburg Theatre on 8-10 April.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Black business and mining in southern Africa predate colonialism
Phakamisa Ndzamela discusses his book "Native Merchants: The Building of the Black Business Class in South Africa".Read More
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Tiger Brands invests in plant-based 'future of food' firm Herbivore Earthfoods
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Barati Mahloele, Venture Capital Director at Tiger Brands.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?
Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money ShowRead More
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Is everything OK at Comair?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Comair co-CEO Glenn Orsmond about the state of his company and the rest of the airline industry.Read More
What OK Furniture does with its latest ad to the tune of Jabulani is NOT ok
Branding expert Andy Rice rips into OK Furniture's new TV advert on The Money Show's 'Heroes and Zeros'.Read More
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll
Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle.Read More
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction'
Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share.Read More
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities
Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa.Read More
How high interest rates MUST go… and how fast they must get there
Ray White interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.Read More
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit
Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More