Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks SANParks has just concluded its second-ever investment conference. Africa Melane interviews Board Chairperson Pam Yako. 31 March 2022 9:50 PM
2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol The Money Show interviews Treasury's Ismail Momoniat and gets reaction from the AA's Layton Beard and analyst George Glynos. 31 March 2022 7:12 PM
New police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola 'an excellent appointment' South African Police Union spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale and senior researcher at Institute for Security Studies Dr Johan Burger... 31 March 2022 6:01 PM
View all Local
UIF forced to use surplus as payouts exceed contributions- 'We're R1BN short' Africa Melane interviews Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, on The Money Show. 31 March 2022 8:23 PM
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long? Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes. 30 March 2022 9:51 PM
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate no-confidence motions in Ramaphosa, Cabinet The motions from the Democratic Alliance and African Transformation Movement have been tabled separately. 30 March 2022 1:26 PM
View all Politics
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
Fuel levy should be placed on hold, DA says ahead of Godongwana's address On Thursday afternoon, Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce gov’s interventions to help cushion consumers from sky high fuel p... 31 March 2022 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
View all Business
Period Panties: Getting your knickers in a twist is a thing of the past, at last More and more, women are turning on to “free-bleeding” using menstrual cups or period panties that offer a massively prolonged lif... 31 March 2022 12:16 PM
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio. 30 March 2022 7:19 PM
'Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to FULL extent soon' Stadiums are gearing up to welcome fans back under Level 1 - Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadium Management SA's Bertie Grobbelaar. 29 March 2022 9:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas head into uncharted territory as they take on Bangladesh in Test series South Africa will be without a number of their regular stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, who a... 31 March 2022 8:18 AM
France were miles better than Bafana Bafana - Diski Times digital head Mandy Wiener chats to Diski Times digital head David Kappel on the game where South Africa were outplayed by the world champions. 30 March 2022 1:30 PM
Checking COVID-19 vaccination proof at stadiums will be a nightmare - Ace Ncobo Former Premier Soccer League general manager Ace Ncobo talks about the upcoming soccer matches with spectators in the stadiums. 29 March 2022 4:32 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: DA's review of Ramaphosa's Cabinet goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2022 8:26 AM
Chris Rock says he is still processing slap by Will Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2022 8:24 AM
VIDEO: Man stealing a laptop after he jams car has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2022 8:49 AM
View all Entertainment
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
View all Africa
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 28 March 2022 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks

31 March 2022 9:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SANParks
Tourism
Conservation
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
South African National Parks
Dumisani Dlamini
national parks
Pam Yako
PPPs
Tourism Investment Summit

SANParks has just concluded its second-ever investment conference. Africa Melane interviews Board Chairperson Pam Yako.
Image of Cape Point by Jean van der Meulen on Pixabay

South African National Parks (SANParks) concluded its second-ever Tourism Investment Summit on Thursday.

Since adopting its Commercialisation Strategy in 2000, SANParks has developed a Public Private Partnerships (PPP) portfolio of 60 projects says Acting CEO Dumisani Dlamini.

"This portfolio... has contributed significantly to the diversification of tourism offerings in the 20 national parks as well as to tourism revenue – the key driver of conservation funding and the sustainability of SANParks."

Image posted on Twitter @SANParks

Over 100 new PPP opportunities have been identified for implementation in our national parks over the next decade.

Some key concessionaire contracts are also expiring in the next three to five years, including Table Mountain Cable Car, Cape Point and lodges in the Kruger Park.

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) finds out more from Pam Yako, Chairperson of the SANParks Board.

We're looking at those new investments... We're also looking at broadening the offering and bringing many more parks into the equation.

Pam Yako, Chairperson - SANParks Board

It would be accommodation, adventure activities, hotels... things like spas and also the running of restaurants.

Pam Yako, Chairperson - SANParks Board

For me it's also about broadening the industry, getting new players... bringing in some BEE elements and also getting some community participation...

Pam Yako, Chairperson - SANParks Board

Yako says while SANParks' is primarily a conservation organisation, about 80% of its revenue as a business comes from tourism.

... it's important whatever we do on the conservation front lasts us for generations to come. But as we know, the fiscus is getting increasingly constrained... so one of the strategies is to try and look at how you then fund conservation, is through tourism...

Pam Yako, Chairperson - SANParks Board

What we're doing with this initiative is to expand that... as we know tourism is an important element in terms of growing the economy... It's good for exports but it's also good for domestic and it can also help you create jobs.

Pam Yako, Chairperson - SANParks Board

We are heavily reliant on tourism so we need to up our game. We can't do that just as government - that's why we need the partners, we need the investors, we need people that have the know-how to do this.

Pam Yako, Chairperson - SANParks Board

Listen to Yako's update on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks




31 March 2022 9:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SANParks
Tourism
Conservation
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
South African National Parks
Dumisani Dlamini
national parks
Pam Yako
PPPs
Tourism Investment Summit

More from Business

Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator

31 March 2022 8:46 PM

Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UIF forced to use surplus as payouts exceed contributions- 'We're R1BN short'

31 March 2022 8:23 PM

Africa Melane interviews Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol

31 March 2022 7:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Treasury's Ismail Momoniat and gets reaction from the AA's Layton Beard and analyst George Glynos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel levy should be placed on hold, DA says ahead of Godongwana's address

31 March 2022 2:19 PM

On Thursday afternoon, Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce gov’s interventions to help cushion consumers from sky high fuel prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?

30 March 2022 9:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?

30 March 2022 8:35 PM

Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago

30 March 2022 8:01 PM

The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain

30 March 2022 7:19 PM

Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are employers justified to monitor employees?

30 March 2022 7:15 PM

There is a line between optimising productivity and invading privacy

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis looms if driver's licence renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA

30 March 2022 7:00 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol

31 March 2022 7:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Treasury's Ismail Momoniat and gets reaction from the AA's Layton Beard and analyst George Glynos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola 'an excellent appointment'

31 March 2022 6:01 PM

South African Police Union spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale and senior researcher at Institute for Security Studies Dr Johan Burger react to the appointment of General Fannie Masemola as national police commissioner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Godongwana announces temporary reduction in fuel levy for 2 months

31 March 2022 4:33 PM

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has announced a temporary reduction in the general fuel levy for two months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buckle up! Eskom tariffs go up on Friday

31 March 2022 4:30 PM

Eskom general manager of regulation Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje explains the new electricity tariffs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel levy should be placed on hold, DA says ahead of Godongwana's address

31 March 2022 2:19 PM

On Thursday afternoon, Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce gov’s interventions to help cushion consumers from sky high fuel prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MMC Michael Sun worried by growing trend of cable robbery at gunpoint

31 March 2022 12:54 PM

City of Joburg Environment Infrastructure Service Department MMC Michael Sun reflects on the robbery at Cydna substation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We don't have system that we used to spot a player at the age of 10 - Mark Fish

31 March 2022 11:52 AM

Former Bafana Bafana player Mark Fish speaks about his football career and the current Bafana Bafana team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could SA's planned energy deal explain the country's pro-Kremlin stance?

31 March 2022 8:04 AM

News 24 investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the government has refused to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outa calls for extension of driver's licence renewal deadline

31 March 2022 7:43 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage who says they have asked the minister to extend the deadline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago

30 March 2022 8:01 PM

The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola 'an excellent appointment'

Local

2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol

Business Local

Buckle up! Eskom tariffs go up on Friday

Local

EWN Highlights

Langlaagte Testing Station without power as deadline for licence renewals nears

31 March 2022 7:13 PM

ANC 'ready' to oppose attempt to interdict Mpumalanga elective conference

31 March 2022 5:47 PM

UJ registrar: Students now have until 11 April to upload proof of vaccination

31 March 2022 5:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA