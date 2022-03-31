UIF forced to use surplus as payouts exceed contributions- 'We're R1BN short'

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane interviews Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, on The Money Show.
Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF Twitter)

South Africa's Unemployment Insurance Fund finds itself in a position where it's paying more in claims than it's able to collect from UIF contributions.

The Fund has been forced to eat into its surplus, paying out R2.2 billion more than it collects reports Business Day.

And with unemployment now at 35.3% the UIF will be under ever-growing pressure.

RELATED: SA's new unemployment high: 'Those without strong education left to flounder'

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping.

FILE: Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping. Picture: @UIFBenefits/Twitter

The Commissioner acknowledges that he is worried about relying on the Fund's reserves.

If we must remain sustainable for a longer period it will be good for us to be paying benefits from the contributions we receive monthly, but right now we are looking at a slight shortage in terms of what we're receiving and what we're paying, that's true.

Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

What does the UIF class as "slight shortage"?

If you look at our current year to date, the end of February, we are just below R1 billion short - R959 million... To date we've received R19.8 billion and paid out in benefits R20.7 billion...

Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

Preferably we'd like to break even on a monthly basis so that you don't touch the investment portfolio and we can use if for future crises like we've had now with Covid-19 Ters.

Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

One of the key things discussed with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is the need to invest in projects that will drive employment, Maruping says.

"In a way the UIF needs the funds available to sustain itself, so that we don't rely only on the contributions we are receiving."

We also have projects that are preserving jobs, because we want to keep people employed... We've given IDC R5 billion with the intention of preserving jobs...

Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

Related stories:

Did UIF lose R1.8bn because of dubious investments and did Mkhize benefit?

Incomplete paperwork most common issue with delayed UIF claims, says official

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said this week that around R1 billion in irregular payments had been returned to the UIF.

Maruping says these irregularities can be attributed partly to the way compliance regulations changed during the pandemic.

He says the Fund is on a drive to pursue those companies that still owe it money.

Before Covid... we did not pay anyone we could not find in our database...

Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

The intention is for us to recover more money... The other part is those companies that were not contributing at the time of benefiting from Covid - we are going to be making arrangements with them to pay back the contributions, penalties with interest that they owe UIF...

Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

... but we won't put them under pressure. We are expecting them to pay a bit of money every month towards the debt they owe the UIF... In a week or two I'll be able to tell you how much money we're talking about...

Teboho Maruping, Commissioner - Unemployment Insurance Fund

Listen to the interview with the UIF Commissioner on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : UIF forced to use surplus as payouts exceed contributions- 'We're R1BN short'




