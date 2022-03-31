Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
In Conversation with Dr Eve: Community's role in perpetuating the trauma of violence.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Marlene "Dr Eve" Wasserman - Clinical Sexologist and Founder at DR EVE (the brand)
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature: Native Merchant - book by Phakamisa Ndzamela
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Phakamisa Ndzamela - Author of Native Merchants ( The building of the black business class in South Africa) at ...
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol The Money Show interviews Treasury's Ismail Momoniat and gets reaction from the AA's Layton Beard and analyst George Glynos. 31 March 2022 7:12 PM
New police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola 'an excellent appointment' South African Police Union spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale and senior researcher at Institute for Security Studies Dr Johan Burger... 31 March 2022 6:01 PM
Godongwana announces temporary reduction in fuel levy for 2 months Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has announced a temporary reduction in the general fuel levy for two months. 31 March 2022 4:33 PM
View all Local
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long? Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes. 30 March 2022 9:51 PM
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate no-confidence motions in Ramaphosa, Cabinet The motions from the Democratic Alliance and African Transformation Movement have been tabled separately. 30 March 2022 1:26 PM
Motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa will be an in-person ballot - DA Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the upcoming motion of no confidence against the president and his Cabine... 30 March 2022 8:20 AM
View all Politics
Fuel levy should be placed on hold, DA says ahead of Godongwana's address On Thursday afternoon, Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce gov’s interventions to help cushion consumers from sky high fuel p... 31 March 2022 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation. 30 March 2022 8:01 PM
View all Business
Period Panties: Getting your knickers in a twist is a thing of the past, at last More and more, women are turning on to “free-bleeding” using menstrual cups or period panties that offer a massively prolonged lif... 31 March 2022 12:16 PM
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio. 30 March 2022 7:19 PM
'Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to FULL extent soon' Stadiums are gearing up to welcome fans back under Level 1 - Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadium Management SA's Bertie Grobbelaar. 29 March 2022 9:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas head into uncharted territory as they take on Bangladesh in Test series South Africa will be without a number of their regular stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, who a... 31 March 2022 8:18 AM
France were miles better than Bafana Bafana - Diski Times digital head Mandy Wiener chats to Diski Times digital head David Kappel on the game where South Africa were outplayed by the world champions. 30 March 2022 1:30 PM
Checking COVID-19 vaccination proof at stadiums will be a nightmare - Ace Ncobo Former Premier Soccer League general manager Ace Ncobo talks about the upcoming soccer matches with spectators in the stadiums. 29 March 2022 4:32 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: DA's review of Ramaphosa's Cabinet goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2022 8:26 AM
Chris Rock says he is still processing slap by Will Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2022 8:24 AM
VIDEO: Man stealing a laptop after he jams car has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2022 8:49 AM
View all Entertainment
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 28 March 2022 7:59 PM
Is everything OK at Comair? Bruce Whitfield interviews Comair co-CEO Glenn Orsmond about the state of his company and the rest of the airline industry. 28 March 2022 6:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol

31 March 2022 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
National Treasury
Petrol price
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Automobile Association
Department of Energy
Enoch Godongwana
Fuel levy
George Glynos
Ismail Momoniat
AA
Layton Beard
93 octane petrol
fuel price increase
fuel levy decrease
consumer relief

The Money Show interviews Treasury's Ismail Momoniat and gets reaction from the AA's Layton Beard and analyst George Glynos.
© nomadsoul1/123rf.com

A two-month-long cut in the general fuel levy was announced in Parliament on Thursday.

Finance Minister Godongwana said the R1.50 reduction per litre will be in effect from Wednesday 6 April until Tuesday 31 May.

RELATED: Godongwana announces temporary reduction in fuel levy for 2 months

A joint statement says extensive consultations were held between the National Treasury and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) to explore measures to provide short term relief to consumers and to reduce fuel prices over the medium term.

RELATED: A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes

They agreed on a “two phase approach” - an immediate intervention for the next two months, followed by a package of measures to reduce prices when the temporary measures end.

The proposed measures to be implemented from 1 June include a price cap on 93 octane petrol.

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets reaction to the news and also interviews Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General of National Treasury.

When the DMRE announces the prices for next month... this just means that the increase will be R1.50 less than what it would have been.

Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury

In terms of the fiscus - the other measures taken by the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy is to sell some of the crude oil reserves that we have to compensate for the resulting loss to the fiscus.

Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury

Although it's significant, it still can't counter the huge rise in oil prices and the uncertainty that we see.

Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General - National Treasury

Autmobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard echoes this sentiment, saying while Thursday's announcement will cushion the blow, it won't remove the pain of the next fuel price increase.

Certainly we've got to look to what the numbers give us in April in terms of specifically international oil prices and how that will impact the price going into May.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

The Phase 2 detail is extremely interesting, especially putting a price cap on 93 octane petrol. It is in effect, is deregulating that fuel... Currently 93 is a very popular fuel, obviously cheaper than 95... but the DMRE would have to provide an answer there.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

ETM Analytics' George Glynos says government has struck a fine balance with the temporary fuel levy cut and the sale of some oil reserves to soften the impact on the national fiscus.

We know they've had to sell some R6 billion's worth of strategic fuel reserves to fund this; it doesn't come for free. It's not just a political decision that's taken place, there's actual rands and cents that need to be accounted for.

George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

If you don't recover it from the fuel reserves then you're going to be incurring that in the way of debt on the fiscus, which we don't want to see.

George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

Listen to this important discussion in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol




31 March 2022 7:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
National Treasury
Petrol price
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Automobile Association
Department of Energy
Enoch Godongwana
Fuel levy
George Glynos
Ismail Momoniat
AA
Layton Beard
93 octane petrol
fuel price increase
fuel levy decrease
consumer relief

More from Business

Fuel levy should be placed on hold, DA says ahead of Godongwana's address

31 March 2022 2:19 PM

On Thursday afternoon, Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce gov’s interventions to help cushion consumers from sky high fuel prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long?

30 March 2022 9:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?

30 March 2022 8:35 PM

Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago

30 March 2022 8:01 PM

The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain

30 March 2022 7:19 PM

Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are employers justified to monitor employees?

30 March 2022 7:15 PM

There is a line between optimising productivity and invading privacy

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis looms if driver's licence renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA

30 March 2022 7:00 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to FULL extent soon'

29 March 2022 9:41 PM

Stadiums are gearing up to welcome fans back under Level 1 - Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadium Management SA's Bertie Grobbelaar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream?

29 March 2022 9:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brimstone Investment bounces back into profit with 'outstanding' results

29 March 2022 7:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mustaq Brey about Brimstone Investment Corporation's year end results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

New police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola 'an excellent appointment'

31 March 2022 6:01 PM

South African Police Union spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale and senior researcher at Institute for Security Studies Dr Johan Burger react to the appointment of General Fannie Masemola as national police commissioner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Godongwana announces temporary reduction in fuel levy for 2 months

31 March 2022 4:33 PM

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has announced a temporary reduction in the general fuel levy for two months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buckle up! Eskom tariffs go up on Friday

31 March 2022 4:30 PM

Eskom general manager of regulation Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje explains the new electricity tariffs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel levy should be placed on hold, DA says ahead of Godongwana's address

31 March 2022 2:19 PM

On Thursday afternoon, Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce gov’s interventions to help cushion consumers from sky high fuel prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MMC Michael Sun worried by growing trend of cable robbery at gunpoint

31 March 2022 12:54 PM

City of Joburg Environment Infrastructure Service Department MMC Michael Sun reflects on the robbery at Cydna substation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We don't have system that we used to spot a player at the age of 10 - Mark Fish

31 March 2022 11:52 AM

Former Bafana Bafana player Mark Fish speaks about his football career and the current Bafana Bafana team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could SA's planned energy deal explain the country's pro-Kremlin stance?

31 March 2022 8:04 AM

News 24 investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the government has refused to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outa calls for extension of driver's licence renewal deadline

31 March 2022 7:43 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage who says they have asked the minister to extend the deadline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago

30 March 2022 8:01 PM

The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crisis looms if driver's licence renewal deadline not extended on Thursday - AA

30 March 2022 7:00 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson for the Automobile Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola 'an excellent appointment'

Local

2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol

Business Local

Buckle up! Eskom tariffs go up on Friday

Local

EWN Highlights

Langlaagte Testing Station without power as deadline for licence renewals nears

31 March 2022 7:13 PM

ANC 'ready' to oppose attempt to interdict Mpumalanga elective conference

31 March 2022 5:47 PM

UJ registrar: Students now have until 11 April to upload proof of vaccination

31 March 2022 5:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA