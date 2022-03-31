Buckle up! Eskom tariffs go up on Friday
South Africans are about to feel the pinch on their electricity bill.
The Eskom tariff hikes come into effect from tomorrow while the municipal hikes will kick in from 1 July.
The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has confirmed that Eskom's standard tariff increase will be 9.61 percent while municipalities' would be 8.61 percent.
John Perlman speaks to Eskom general manager of regulation Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje about this.
As far as the poor residential customer is concerned there is a much lower increase due to previous lower increases and this is subsided by mainly industrial customers.Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, General manager of regulation - Eskom
There are different prices for up to 600 and then there is a second block after that and that is why there is that fluctuation.Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, General manager of regulation - Eskom
Listen to the full interview below:
