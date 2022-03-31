Sehlahle Fannie Masemola announced as new national police commissioner

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:09
Government temporarily reduces the fuel levy by R1.50 in order to deal with the exorbitant increases in the price of petrol
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ismail Momoniat - Deputy Director General at National Treasury
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association Of Sa (Aa)
George Glynos - Head of Research at ETM Analytics
Today at 18:15
Post-Covid honeymoon over for SA businesses. Now. a massive hangover
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jo Mitchell-Marais - Turnaround and Restructuring Leader at Deloitte Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:39
The UIF pays out more claims than it collects in contributions, forcing it to use its surplus funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Teboho Maruping - Unemployment Insurance Fund Commissioner
Today at 18:50
New Tourism Investment Opportunities on offer in National Parks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pam Yako - Board Chairperson at SANParks
Today at 19:08
How will the newly auctioned spectrum affect your phone bill?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Laschinger - chief technology officer at Euphoria Telecom
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Finding the opportunity in crisis:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - When your investments are down, look further ahead!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Godongwana announces temporary reduction in fuel levy for 2 months Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has announced a temporary reduction in the general fuel levy for two months. 31 March 2022 4:33 PM
Buckle up! Eskom tariffs go up on Friday Eskom general manager of regulation Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje explains the new electricity tariffs. 31 March 2022 4:30 PM
Fuel levy should be placed on hold, DA says ahead of Godongwana's address On Thursday afternoon, Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce gov's interventions to help cushion consumers from sky high fuel p... 31 March 2022 2:19 PM
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long? Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes. 30 March 2022 9:51 PM
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate no-confidence motions in Ramaphosa, Cabinet The motions from the Democratic Alliance and African Transformation Movement have been tabled separately. 30 March 2022 1:26 PM
Motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa will be an in-person ballot - DA Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the upcoming motion of no confidence against the president and his Cabine... 30 March 2022 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
We are paying over 10% more for basic food items than a year ago The Money Show interviews Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodFoward SA, about the effects of rocketing food inflation. 30 March 2022 8:01 PM
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio. 30 March 2022 7:19 PM
Period Panties: Getting your knickers in a twist is a thing of the past, at last More and more, women are turning on to "free-bleeding" using menstrual cups or period panties that offer a massively prolonged lif... 31 March 2022 12:16 PM
'Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to FULL extent soon' Stadiums are gearing up to welcome fans back under Level 1 - Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadium Management SA's Bertie Grobbelaar. 29 March 2022 9:41 PM
Iconic Summer Place expected to fetch R150 million - 'nothing like it in Africa' Bruce Whitfield talks to Norman Raad (Broll Auctions and Sales) about the upcoming sale of events venue Summer Place in Sandton. 29 March 2022 7:27 PM
Proteas head into uncharted territory as they take on Bangladesh in Test series South Africa will be without a number of their regular stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, who a... 31 March 2022 8:18 AM
France were miles better than Bafana Bafana - Diski Times digital head Mandy Wiener chats to Diski Times digital head David Kappel on the game where South Africa were outplayed by the world champions. 30 March 2022 1:30 PM
Checking COVID-19 vaccination proof at stadiums will be a nightmare - Ace Ncobo Former Premier Soccer League general manager Ace Ncobo talks about the upcoming soccer matches with spectators in the stadiums. 29 March 2022 4:32 PM
WATCH: DA's review of Ramaphosa's Cabinet goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2022 8:26 AM
Chris Rock says he is still processing slap by Will Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2022 8:24 AM
VIDEO: Man stealing a laptop after he jams car has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2022 8:49 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 28 March 2022 7:59 PM
Is everything OK at Comair? Bruce Whitfield interviews Comair co-CEO Glenn Orsmond about the state of his company and the rest of the airline industry. 28 March 2022 6:40 PM
Sehlahle Fannie Masemola announced as new national police commissioner

31 March 2022 5:25 PM
by Crystal Orderson
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Presidency
Police Commissioner
Sehlahle Fannie Masemola

The Presidency said Masemola's appointment as police commissioner will ensure continuity in the most senior position in the police service following Khehla Sitole’s departure from office.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Thursday announced Sehlahle Fannie Masemola as the new national police commissioner of the country.

The Presidency said Masemola appointment as police commissioner will ensure continuity in the most senior position in the police service following Khehla’s Sitole’s departure from office.

“General Masemola has been a deputy police commissioner with an outstanding record of achievements and policing across South Africa, this includes with helping with the de-escalation of violence in KwaZulu-Natal after our first democratic elections where he was stationed. General Masemola also brings to this position his experience in drastic reducing of cash-in-transit heists in the period around 2016,” Ramaphosa said.

Sitole agreed to the early termination of his contract with the president last month.

The president said Masemola said he was up to the task to lead the country’s police force.


This article first appeared on EWN : Sehlahle Fannie Masemola announced as new national police commissioner




ANC 'ready' to oppose attempt to interdict Mpumalanga elective conference

31 March 2022 5:47 PM

31 March 2022 5:47 PM

UJ registrar: Students now have until 11 April to upload proof of vaccination

31 March 2022 5:38 PM

31 March 2022 5:38 PM

Godongwana announces temporary reduction in fuel levy for 2 months

31 March 2022 4:33 PM

31 March 2022 4:33 PM

