New police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola 'an excellent appointment'
The appointment of General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola as South Africa's national police commissioner has been welcomed.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.
Ramaphosa says Gen Masemola brings to this position his experience in drastically reducing cash-in-transit crimes in the period around 2016.
John Perlman speaks to South African Police Union national spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale and senior researcher at Institute for Security Studies Dr Johan Burger.
RELATED: Sehlahle Fannie Masemola announced as new national police commissioner
We clearly and fully welcome the appointment of General Masemola, he is a career cop, he is experienced in policing. We really appreciate and really give him our full support.Lesiba Thobakgale, National spokesperson - South African Police Union
We offer our congratulations to Fannie Masemola on his appointment and we would certainly give him all the support he needs. He is a highly experienced police officer, he is a real operational officer, came through the ranks, served in so many positions throughout the country. Highly experienced person. I think its an excellent appointment.Dr Johan Burger, Senior Researcher - Institute for Security Studies
