'Fact that Bathabile Dlamini lied before, carries weight in perjury sentencing'
The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini's perjury sentencing is scheduled to happen today.
Dlamini was convicted earlier this month for allegedly giving false evidence during an inquiry.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Ulrich Roux & Associates managing director and attorney Ulrich Roux to reflect on the sentencing.
Perjury is defined as the intentional lie under oath of a person, so they give testimoney under oath and it is then proven that they knew what they were saying was not the truth.Ulrich Roux, Managing director and attorney - Ulrich Roux & Associates
He says the perjury charge is seen as a serious offense and in her instance, the fact that she was a public servant at the time carries a lot of aggravating factors, he says.
The fact that she was found to have lied previously, will carry a lot of weight when the court considers sentencing.Ulrich Roux, Managing director and attorney - Ulrich Roux & Associates
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News
