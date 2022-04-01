WATCH: Workers showing off their packed daily lunch has everyone talking

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
The project of decolonising the mind
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mkhulu Nsingisa, CEO of the Zindzi Mandela Foundation & Kemet historian
Dr Ndumiso Dladla, Department of Jurisprudence, University of Pretoria‬
Today at 11:05
Sex focus- Withholding sex as punishment
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nu Davidson, relationship coach
Today at 13:35
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature -
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Iga Motylska - Blogger at Eagerjourneys.com
Today at 18:09
SARS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Cigars
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kojo Baffoe - Writer, blogger, media consultant
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks SANParks has just concluded its second-ever investment conference. Africa Melane interviews Board Chairperson Pam Yako. 31 March 2022 9:50 PM
2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol The Money Show interviews Treasury's Ismail Momoniat and gets reaction from the AA's Layton Beard and analyst George Glynos. 31 March 2022 7:12 PM
New police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola 'an excellent appointment' South African Police Union spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale and senior researcher at Institute for Security Studies Dr Johan Burger... 31 March 2022 6:01 PM
View all Local
'Fact that Bathabile Dlamini lied before, carries weight in perjury sentencing' Bongani Bingwa chats to Ulrich Roux & Associates managing director and attorney Ulrich Roux to reflect on the sentencing. 1 April 2022 7:45 AM
UIF forced to use surplus as payouts exceed contributions- 'We're R1BN short' Africa Melane interviews Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, on The Money Show. 31 March 2022 8:23 PM
ANC's R102M tax bill: Sars squeezing 'little' people, why did this take so long? Bruce Whitfield interviews Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the latest developments around the ruling party's unpaid taxes. 30 March 2022 9:51 PM
View all Politics
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
Fuel levy should be placed on hold, DA says ahead of Godongwana's address On Thursday afternoon, Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce gov's interventions to help cushion consumers from sky high fuel p... 31 March 2022 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
View all Business
Durban City Guide: What to do with the kids on a rainy weekend Your guide on what to do for the first weekend of April. 1 April 2022 9:30 AM
Period Panties: Getting your knickers in a twist is a thing of the past, at last More and more, women are turning on to "free-bleeding" using menstrual cups or period panties that offer a massively prolonged lif... 31 March 2022 12:16 PM
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio. 30 March 2022 7:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas head into uncharted territory as they take on Bangladesh in Test series South Africa will be without a number of their regular stars such as Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, who a... 31 March 2022 8:18 AM
France were miles better than Bafana Bafana - Diski Times digital head Mandy Wiener chats to Diski Times digital head David Kappel on the game where South Africa were outplayed by the world champions. 30 March 2022 1:30 PM
Checking COVID-19 vaccination proof at stadiums will be a nightmare - Ace Ncobo Former Premier Soccer League general manager Ace Ncobo talks about the upcoming soccer matches with spectators in the stadiums. 29 March 2022 4:32 PM
View all Sport
Moya is way of healing and speaks to the spirit -Simphiwe Dana Bongani Bingwa chats to Afro-soul singer-songwriter and social activist Simphiwe Dana on her upcoming concert. 1 April 2022 9:23 AM
WATCH: Workers showing off their packed daily lunch has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 April 2022 8:14 AM
WATCH: DA's review of Ramaphosa's Cabinet goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 March 2022 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA' Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show 23 March 2022 8:26 PM
View all World
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating. 22 March 2022 9:56 PM
View all Africa
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 31 March 2022 8:46 PM
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo? Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show 30 March 2022 8:35 PM
Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 28 March 2022 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
WATCH: Workers showing off their packed daily lunch has everyone talking

1 April 2022 8:14 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: DA's review of Ramaphosa's Cabinet goes viral

Workers showing off their packed daily lunch has everyone talking

Social media is talking after a video of workers showing off their packed daily lunch has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




More from Entertainment

Moya is way of healing and speaks to the spirit -Simphiwe Dana

1 April 2022 9:23 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Afro-soul singer-songwriter and social activist Simphiwe Dana on her upcoming concert.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: DA's review of Ramaphosa's Cabinet goes viral

31 March 2022 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Chris Rock says he is still processing slap by Will Smith

31 March 2022 8:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

VIDEO: Man stealing a laptop after he jams car has everyone talking

30 March 2022 8:49 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Katy Perry wardrobe malfunction at American Idols performance goes viral

29 March 2022 8:52 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

VIDEO: Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock shocking Oscar audience goes viral

28 March 2022 9:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

During lockdown I had to 'maak 'n plan' and the bills were paid - Louise Carver

25 March 2022 2:58 PM

The musician says her vocals are nostalgic for a lot of people and for the 'Take My Hand' she needs Simphiwe 'Simz' Kulla for something (new) to work with.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Man sparks debate after answering work calls on a date

25 March 2022 8:58 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Thief runs away after he was caught trying to break into house

25 March 2022 8:57 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Man pulling gun on Mike Tyson and challenges him to fight goes viral

24 March 2022 9:16 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

'Fact that Bathabile Dlamini lied before, carries weight in perjury sentencing'

Politics

Moya is way of healing and speaks to the spirit -Simphiwe Dana

Entertainment

2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol

Business Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa gives evidence at SAHRC hearing into July unrest

1 April 2022 8:59 AM

Ahead of conference, Mpumalanga ANC facing more potential legal headaches

1 April 2022 8:46 AM

Motorists given extension to renew driver's licences

1 April 2022 8:17 AM

