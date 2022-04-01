Moya is way of healing and speaks to the spirit -Simphiwe Dana
Afro-soul singer-songwriter and social activist Simphiwe Dana says the upcoming _MOYA _concert centres around healing and speaks to the spirit.
Dana-in partnership with dancer and choreographer Gregory Maqoma and the Vuyani Dance Theatre - is back with a three-night concert.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, she says the passing of her mom in July last year has given birth to the show, MOYA, which is inspired by the concept of loss and life. It is also about going back to the source to replenish.
I started writing last year after my mom passed, what I realised was that I was trying to find a way of healing and understanding from all the loss.Simphiwe Dana, Musician
I am also trying to fulfill a wish that my mom had that I would do an album that speaks to the spirit.Simphiwe Dana, Musician
She adds that part of the concert is new material and the other part consists of her revisiting her old work and stripping it down to its original form.
The show will take place at the Mandela at Joburg Theatre on 8-10 April.
Listen below to the full conversation:
