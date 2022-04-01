Bathabile Dlamini handed 4-year jail term or R200,000 fine for perjury
JOHANNESBURG - Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has been sentenced to four years in prison or a fine of R200,000.
Magistrate Betty Khumalo handed down sentence in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday after the former minister was found guilty of perjury last month.
JUST IN: #BathabileDlamini has been sentenced to four years imprisonment or R200,000 fine. Should she be imprisoned, 2 years of the sentence will be suspended. MS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 1, 2022
Dlamini’s lawyer, who previously argued for a lenient sentence, told the court that his client would be able to pay R20,000 of the fine on Friday.
Magistrate Khumalo has ruled that the rest of the fine must be paid no later than 29 April, failing which there would be adverse consequences.
Her lawyer pleaded with the court for Dlamini to remain on a warning and not be taken into police custody.
Khumalo has granted the request.
Source : Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News
