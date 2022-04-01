Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

How to avoid sexual withholding as a punishment

1 April 2022 12:37 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
communication
sexual withholding
relatioships

Relationship coach Nu Davidson says assumption is not good and communication becomes vital when there is sexual withholding.

Relationship coach Nu Davidson says it is important to differentiate between sexual holding as a form of abuse and sexual withholding as a form of avoidance.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Davidson says it is important to communicate in relationships and find out why intimacy is being withheld.

Both partners are always responsible for communicating, it takes two to tango. It's really important that we get curious about our partners and get curious about ourselves and explore what comes up when you are withholding.

Nu Davidson, Relationship coach

Listen to the full interview below:




1 April 2022 12:37 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
communication
sexual withholding
relatioships

