How to avoid sexual withholding as a punishment
Relationship coach Nu Davidson says it is important to differentiate between sexual holding as a form of abuse and sexual withholding as a form of avoidance.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Davidson says it is important to communicate in relationships and find out why intimacy is being withheld.
Both partners are always responsible for communicating, it takes two to tango. It's really important that we get curious about our partners and get curious about ourselves and explore what comes up when you are withholding.Nu Davidson, Relationship coach
Listen to the full interview below:
