Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure - Randall Abrahams
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Randall Abrahams - Media Personality
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Ringo Madlingozi
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Ringo Madlingozi
Today at 18:09
CONFIRMED SARS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)
Today at 18:23
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Three Cigars that you should try
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kojo Baffoe - Writer, blogger, media consultant
No Items to show
It's no joke, Home Affairs says most services are offline nationwide The Home Affairs Department says most of its services are not available nationwide due to a cable breakage.
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Outa welcomes driver's licence renewal extension, says govt must fix design flaw

1 April 2022 1:12 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Fikile Mbalula
OUTA
driver's licence
driver's licence renewals

Mandy Wiener chats to Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage on the latest lifeline motorists have been given.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has given motorists an extension to renew their driver's licenses for another two weeks until 15 April.

Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their driver's licences have been given a lifeline.

RELATED: Outa calls for extension of driver's licence renewal deadline

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage says he welcomes the extension.

I think if you look at the trajectory of how many people are able to have their licences renewed, they think it is going to happen in the next two weeks, it has been speeding up in the last month or so, but I don't think they are going to get through it by then.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

Mbalula said that only 49% of affected motorists have complied for the renewal of their expired licenses.

There is a design flaw in the system and the government need to fix that instead of blaming citizens for not taking it up.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

Listen below to the full conversation:




