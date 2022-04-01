Outa welcomes driver's licence renewal extension, says govt must fix design flaw
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has given motorists an extension to renew their driver's licenses for another two weeks until 15 April.
Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their driver's licences have been given a lifeline.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage says he welcomes the extension.
I think if you look at the trajectory of how many people are able to have their licences renewed, they think it is going to happen in the next two weeks, it has been speeding up in the last month or so, but I don't think they are going to get through it by then.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
Mbalula said that only 49% of affected motorists have complied for the renewal of their expired licenses.
There is a design flaw in the system and the government need to fix that instead of blaming citizens for not taking it up.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
Listen below to the full conversation:
