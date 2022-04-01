Dlamini’s supporters celebrate outside court after she opts to pay R100k fine
JOHANNESBURG - Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini’s supporters are rejoicing outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court after the convicted perjurer opted to pay a fine of R100,000.
Magistrate Betty Khumalo delivered a sentence of four years imprisonment or a fine of R200,000, half of which are suspended.
Dlamini is out on warning and is expected to pay the total fine by the end of the month after she arranged to pay 20% on Friday.
Sentencing underway in the case of #BathabileDlamini, after the former social development minister and president of the ANC Women’s League was found guilty of perjury last month. MS pic.twitter.com/iWHTzly3Wi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 1, 2022
#BathabileDlamini singing outside court where she is expected to address them. MS pic.twitter.com/iswFecu9go— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 1, 2022
Dlamini's supporters were outside court, singing slogans calling for the troubled league president to serve a second term as ANC Women’s League president.
Earlier on Friday, Khumalo said Dlamini did not show any remorse for her conduct which impeded the administration of justice.
“Furthermore, the department’s taxpayer’s monies being use to pay for free legal fees for a court matter she put herself in, in the first place.”
Dlamini’s fate as league president hangs in the balance as her party deliberates on her conviction in accordance to the step aside rule.
Meanwhile, Ace Magashule, Supra Mahumapelo and fees must fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile were spotted in court.
This article first appeared on EWN : Dlamini’s supporters celebrate outside court after she opts to pay R100k fine
