It’s no joke, Home Affairs says most services are offline nationwide
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says most of its services are not available nationwide due to a cable breakage.
The department said the damaged cable, which has caused their systems to go offline was connected to the State Information Technology Agency (Sita).
Due to this network outage, services were limited to passport collections and handwritten death certificates, which would be issued for burial purposes.
A team of Home Affairs and Sita technicians were onsite to resolve the issue.
The Department's Acting Director-General Thulani Mavuso said he was hopeful the system would be restored at the end of the day.
This article first appeared on EWN : It’s no joke, Home Affairs says most services are offline nationwide
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
