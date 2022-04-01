Singing about love has pushed me to do what I do, politically - Ringo Madlingozi
Ringo Madlingozi joins Relebogile Mabotja live in studio to perform some of his popular hits, and to chat about news in his musical career.
The Award-winning musician and songwriter will present the first annual Love Festival - a day celebrating love and music - at Mzansi Resort (formerly known as Morula Sun.)
The aim of the show is to reconnect people and revitalise the excitement of love and music, especially after the devastating effects of the pandemic, he says.
From the very first album 'Vukani' I was singing about what is happening today. Singing about love has pushed me to do what I do politically, now I can make things happen.Ringo Madlingozi, Musician
Regarding the festival, we have been locked in our houses, depressed. With Dr Setati we have come up with a show that will give a new way of life. The festival will be a stepping stone for new artists to shine. From that show people ara gonna find love.Ringo Madlingozi, Musician
Every time I get on stage I get the energy from the audience. I feed off them. I will sing old songs such as 'Sondela' and 'Kum na Kum'. I also have some new songs that I will stick in.Ringo Madlingozi, Musician
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Entertainment
Moya is way of healing and speaks to the spirit -Simphiwe Dana
Bongani Bingwa chats to Afro-soul singer-songwriter and social activist Simphiwe Dana on her upcoming concert.Read More
WATCH: Workers showing off their packed daily lunch has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: DA's review of Ramaphosa's Cabinet goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Chris Rock says he is still processing slap by Will Smith
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
VIDEO: Man stealing a laptop after he jams car has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Katy Perry wardrobe malfunction at American Idols performance goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
VIDEO: Will Smith slaps presenter Chris Rock shocking Oscar audience goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
During lockdown I had to 'maak 'n plan' and the bills were paid - Louise Carver
The musician says her vocals are nostalgic for a lot of people and for the 'Take My Hand' she needs Simphiwe 'Simz' Kulla for something (new) to work with.Read More
WATCH: Man sparks debate after answering work calls on a date
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More