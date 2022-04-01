Singing about love has pushed me to do what I do, politically - Ringo Madlingozi





Ringo Madlingozi joins Relebogile Mabotja live in studio to perform some of his popular hits, and to chat about news in his musical career.

The Award-winning musician and songwriter will present the first annual Love Festival - a day celebrating love and music - at Mzansi Resort (formerly known as Morula Sun.)

The aim of the show is to reconnect people and revitalise the excitement of love and music, especially after the devastating effects of the pandemic, he says.

From the very first album 'Vukani' I was singing about what is happening today. Singing about love has pushed me to do what I do politically, now I can make things happen. Ringo Madlingozi, Musician

Regarding the festival, we have been locked in our houses, depressed. With Dr Setati we have come up with a show that will give a new way of life. The festival will be a stepping stone for new artists to shine. From that show people ara gonna find love. Ringo Madlingozi, Musician

Every time I get on stage I get the energy from the audience. I feed off them. I will sing old songs such as 'Sondela' and 'Kum na Kum'. I also have some new songs that I will stick in. Ringo Madlingozi, Musician

Listen below for the full interview ...