Joburg Art Gallery looks like a bombed building - Former director

1 April 2022 6:47 PM
by Zanele Zama
Art
Gallery
Joburg art gallery
Art gallery

Former director at the Johannesburg Art Gallery Christopher Till says the artefacts in the gallery should be removed urgently.

Former director at the Johannesburg Art Gallery Christopher Till is bemoaning the state of the gallery in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

Till visited the gallery a month ago after a friend asked him to check the state of the house of precious artefacts.

Speaking to John Perlman, Till describes how he found the museum when he visited.

It looks like one of those buildings that have been bombed out by the Russians and Ukrainians.

Christopher Till, Former director - Apartheid Museum

When I went in on a rainy day, the water was pouring down the walls. It is just a tremendous sad sight to see, what I would consider a ruin.

Christopher Till, Former director - Apartheid Museum

Till says the artefactsThe should be removed immediately and preserved.

Listen to the full interview below:




