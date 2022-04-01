Joburg Art Gallery looks like a bombed building - Former director
Former director at the Johannesburg Art Gallery Christopher Till is bemoaning the state of the gallery in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.
Till visited the gallery a month ago after a friend asked him to check the state of the house of precious artefacts.
Speaking to John Perlman, Till describes how he found the museum when he visited.
It looks like one of those buildings that have been bombed out by the Russians and Ukrainians.Christopher Till, Former director - Apartheid Museum
When I went in on a rainy day, the water was pouring down the walls. It is just a tremendous sad sight to see, what I would consider a ruin.Christopher Till, Former director - Apartheid Museum
Till says the artefactsThe should be removed immediately and preserved.
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/johannesburg_skyline.html
More from Local
Sars breaks tax revenue record after collecting R1.5 trillion between 2021/22
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter announced the preliminary revenue collection outcome for the 2021-2022 financial year in Pretoria.Read More
Dlamini’s supporters celebrate outside court after she opts to pay R100k fine
Magistrate Betty Khumalo delivered a sentence of four years imprisonment or a fine of R200,000 half of which are suspended.Read More
It’s no joke, Home Affairs says most services are offline nationwide
The Home Affairs Department says most of its services are not available nationwide due to a cable breakage.Read More
Outa welcomes driver's licence renewal extension, says govt must fix design flaw
Mandy Wiener chats to Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage on the latest lifeline motorists have been given.Read More
Bathabile Dlamini handed 4-year jail term or R200,000 fine for perjury
Should she be imprisoned, two years of the sentence will be suspended.Read More
New public-private partnership opportunities opening up in national parks
SANParks has just concluded its second-ever investment conference. Africa Melane interviews Board Chairperson Pam Yako.Read More
2-month fuel levy relief likely to be followed by price cap on 93 octane petrol
The Money Show interviews Treasury's Ismail Momoniat and gets reaction from the AA's Layton Beard and analyst George Glynos.Read More
New police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola 'an excellent appointment'
South African Police Union spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale and senior researcher at Institute for Security Studies Dr Johan Burger react to the appointment of General Fannie Masemola as national police commissioner.Read More
Godongwana announces temporary reduction in fuel levy for 2 months
Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has announced a temporary reduction in the general fuel levy for two months.Read More
More from Lifestyle
My mom made the worst lasagna in history but I warmed up to it - Conrad Koch
Ventriloquist Conrad Koch tells more about his favourite dish that goes along with a song or a book.Read More
How to avoid sexual withholding as a punishment
Relationship coach Nu Davidson says assumption is not good and communication becomes vital when there is sexual withholding.Read More
What's hot in Joburg? Your guide to what's happening in the city
This is your guide to what's happening in the city of Johannesburg over the first weekend of April.Read More
Durban City Guide: What to do with the kids on a rainy weekend
Your guide on what to do for the first weekend of April.Read More
Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator
Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
Period Panties: Getting your knickers in a twist is a thing of the past, at last
More and more, women are turning on to “free-bleeding” using menstrual cups or period panties that offer a massively prolonged life cycle for a fraction of the cost.Read More
[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?
Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money ShowRead More
'Eat more plants': Steers owner invests in plant-based restaurant chain
Famous Brands has acquired 51% of Lexi's Healthy Eatery. Bruce Whitifield interviews Lexi's co-owner Lexi Monzeglio.Read More
'Hopefully we'll be able to provide stadium entertainment to FULL extent soon'
Stadiums are gearing up to welcome fans back under Level 1 - Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadium Management SA's Bertie Grobbelaar.Read More