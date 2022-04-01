My mom made the worst lasagna in history but I warmed up to it - Conrad Koch
South Africa's top comedy ventriloquist Conrad Koch says he like reading books that enhances his thinking.
Speaking to John Perlman, Koch says he loves science fiction when he is on holiday.
I love reading interesting stuff. I like reading about culture, politics etc.Conrand Koch, Ventriloquist
Growing up, Koch says his mom made the worst lasagna but ended up warming up to it.
My mom made the worst lasagna in history. Now I enjoy going out. During the lockdown, I wasn't making banana bread, I was busy doing virtual comedy.Conrand Koch, Ventriloquist
His song choice is Let it Rain by Ghia his wife.
Listen to the full interview below:
